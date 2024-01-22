New FootCareMD Video Features the Patient Experience with Ankle Instability

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons help patients with ankle instability get back on their feet.

Rosemont, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new video on FootCareMD.org, the patient education website of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, features a testimonial from Andrew, a patient of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Paul M. Ryan, MD, of Barton Health in California. Andrew, a college baseball player, experienced ankle instability after twisting his ankle on wet grass during practice. He shares his experience with ankle instability and how surgery performed by a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon allowed him to play sports again.

Chronic ankle instability is a condition in which the ankle easily “gives out” or twists during daily activities. The condition often results from repeated ankle sprains, which can cause the ligaments in the ankle to heal stretched out and lose their ability to provide stability. According to Dr. Ryan, prior to considering surgery for ankle instability, a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon may recommend nonsurgical treatments to improve symptoms. These treatments include physical therapy and bracing.

“Not every patient who sprains their ankle requires surgery,” Dr. Ryan said. “Surgery is primarily designed for those who have chronic ankle instability that affects their quality of life, their recreational activities, or their sport.”

“Surgery for chronic ankle instability will involve either a repair of the native ligaments or reconstruction of the ligaments with a tendon graft,” Dr. Ryan continued. “The decision for a repair versus a reconstruction is patient specific, and your orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon can discuss which surgery would be most beneficial for you.”

In Andrew’s case, Dr. Ryan performed a lateral ligament repair to restore the torn ligaments back to the fibula, or calf bone. After the surgery and two weeks of rest, Andrew started physical therapy to help control the pain and the swelling of the ankle.

For patients like Andrew, once they feel their ankle is stabilizing, they can start focusing on getting back into shape and returning to their sport, Dr. Ryan said.

“I recommend to anyone that, once you get diagnosed with ankle instability, you get surgery as soon as possible because it truly has put me on the path back to being a good athlete,” Andrew said.

