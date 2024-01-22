Submit Release
AB932 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-22

WISCONSIN, January 22 - An Act to repeal 238.15 (1) (f) 1.; and to consolidate, renumber and amend 238.15 (1) (f) (intro.) and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the certification criteria to be a qualified new business venture. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab932

