WISCONSIN, January 22 - An Act to repeal 238.15 (1) (f) 1.; and to consolidate, renumber and amend 238.15 (1) (f) (intro.) and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the certification criteria to be a qualified new business venture. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab932
You just read:
AB932 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-22
