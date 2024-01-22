Submit Release
Gov. Cooper Statement on the 51st Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Decision

NORTH CAROLINA, January 22 - On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Governor Roy Cooper shared the following statement:

"Fifty-one years ago today, the US Supreme Court affirmed that women have the right to make decisions for their own bodies. Two years ago, that right was stripped away and as that freedom has been dismantled, we’ve seen dangerous consequences for women’s health. The right-wing legislature here in North Carolina enacted a restrictive twelve-week ban and has pledged to go even further. We must do everything we can to stop them and restore these fundamental rights in the courts, in our communities and at the ballot box."

###

