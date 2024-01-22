Submit Release
SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NYSE: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes non-recurring expenses related to a Community Reinvestment Act donation of a former branch location and accruals in respect of pending litigation, net of tax adjustments, totaled $6.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to $7.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

  • Operating earnings1 of $6.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of $66 million - 8% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20%
  • Deposit growth of $21.3 million – 2.0% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • SmartFinancial celebrates successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange
  • Chief Banking Officer position added in fourth quarter 2023
  • SmartBank President and CEO elected to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Board of Directors

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our Company closed 2023 with positive momentum despite persistent operating environment challenges.  The fourth quarter was highlighted by continued growth in our balance sheet with loans growing at 8% and deposits growing at 2%, annualized, respectively quarter over quarter.  Our operating earnings were bolstered by stabilization of our net interest margin, as well as continued expense control.  Despite the headwinds our industry faced during the year, our team responded incredibly well, positioning SmartBank to continue its upward trajectory.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are extremely proud of the entire SmartBank family for its efforts this year. Once again, this year showed that our team’s steadfast commitment to clients, even in the face of adversity, continues to be a winning formula. And while our growth in 2023 was good, I am especially pleased with the various operational enhancements we implemented throughout the year. Our associates work tirelessly to make SmartBank better and it’s through these initiatives that we improved our organization and ready us for 2024 and beyond. Thank you!”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $31.0 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.38 billion, a decrease of $17.3 million from the prior quarter. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average securities of $125.5 million, offset by an increase in average loans and leases of $47.8 million and average interest-earning cash of $60.4 million.   Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $19.7 million from the prior quarter, attributable to an increase in average deposits of $22.5 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $2.8 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.81% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the increased yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a slower rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, quarter over quarter. The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, was 5.61% for the fourth quarter, compared to 5.52% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.35% compared to 2.20% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.89% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 3.00% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.84% for the prior quarter, an increase of 16 basis points.  

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended      
    Dec   Sep   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2023   2023   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees   5.61 % 5.52 % 0.09 %
Yield on loans and leases   5.68 % 5.61 % 0.07 %
Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE)   5.22 % 4.99 % 0.23 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.00 % 2.84 % 0.16 %
Cost of total deposits   2.35 % 2.20 % 0.15 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.07 % 2.89 % 0.18 %
Net interest margin, FTE   2.86 % 2.81 % 0.05 %

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $35.1 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 1.02% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.00% as of September 30, 2023.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

      Three Months Ended        
        Dec     Sep        
  Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward     2023       2023       Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 33,687     $ 32,747     $ 940    
  Charge-offs     (424 )     (417 )     (7 )  
  Recoveries     302       73       229    
  Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (122 )     (344 )     222    
  Provision for credit losses(1)     1,501       1,284       217    
  Ending balance   $ 35,066     $ 33,687     $ 1,379    
                       
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross     1.02   %   1.00   %   0.02   %

(1) The current quarter-ended and prior quarter-ended, excludes unfunded commitments provision of $69 thousand and a release of $489 thousand, respectively. At December 31, 2023, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.4 million.  

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.24% as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 12 basis points from the 0.12% reported in the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.20% as of December 31, 2023, and 0.12% on September 30, 2023.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

      Three Months Ended        
        Dec     Sep     Increase  
  Credit Quality     2023     2023     (Decrease)  
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 7,931   $ 3,934   $ 3,997    
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     170     229     (59 )  
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     8,101     4,163     3,938    
  Other real estate owned     517     1,370     (853 )  
  Other repossessed assets     1,117     348     769    
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 9,735   $ 5,881   $ 3,854    
                       
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.24 %   0.12 %   0.12   %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.20 %   0.12 %   0.08   %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $6.9 million to $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $691 thousand for the prior quarter. The current quarter increase was associated with the $6.8 million pre-tax loss on the sale of $159.6 million of available for sale securities, moving into higher yielding assets during the prior quarter. Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income increased $87 thousand quarter over quarter.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended      
      Dec     Sep     Increase
Noninterest Income     2023     2023       (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,673   $ 1,736     $ (63 )
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     -     (6,801 )     6,801  
Mortgage banking income     227     309       (82 )
Investment services     1,339     1,461       (122 )
Insurance commissions     1,133     1,153       (20 )
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,370     1,357       13  
Other     1,837     1,476       361  
Total noninterest income   $ 7,579   $ 691     $ 6,888  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $28.5 million for the prior quarter. The current quarter increase was primarily related to an increase in other noninterest expenses associated with a Community Reinvestment Act donation of a former branch location and accruals in respect of pending litigation.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended      
      Dec     Sep     Increase
Noninterest Expense     2023     2023     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 16,275   $ 16,785   $ (510 )
Occupancy and equipment     3,378     3,547     (169 )
FDIC insurance     915     825     90  
Other real estate and loan related expenses     781     603     178  
Advertising and marketing     336     346     (10 )
Data processing and technology     2,458     2,378     80  
Professional services     1,136     735     401  
Amortization of intangibles     643     647     (4 )
Merger related and restructuring expenses     -     110     (110 )
Other     3,773     2,540     1,233  
Total noninterest expense   $ 29,695   $ 28,516   $ 1,179  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.3 million, compared to $319 thousand for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 20.95% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 13.37% for the prior quarter. The primary reason for the 7.58% increase in the effective tax rate was due to lower earnings in the prior quarter, largely from the $6.8 million pre-tax loss on sale of available-for-sale securities.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $4.83 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $191.9 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $190.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $85.8 million and other assets of $7.5 million. Asset increases were offset by a decrease in securities of $80.2 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $11.7 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”) on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.37 billion at December 31, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $164.5 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $190.8 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $28.8 million.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023, totaled $459.9 million, an increase of $27.4 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $28.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and the positive change of $9.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive income, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $5.4 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $20.76 at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.47% at December 31, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Dec   Dec   Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2023   2022   (Decrease)
Total assets   $ 4,829,387   $ 4,637,498   $ 191,889  
Total liabilities     4,369,501     4,205,046     164,455  
Total equity     459,886     432,452     27,434  
Securities     689,646     769,842     (80,196 )
Loans and leases     3,444,462     3,253,627     190,835  
Deposits     4,267,854     4,077,100     190,754  
Borrowings     13,078     41,860     (28,782 )

Board of Directors Declares Dividend

On January 18, 2024, the board of directors of SmartFinancial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of SmartFinancial common stock payable on February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2024.

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Monday, January 22, 2024, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and entering the access code, 197280. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 14, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 371589. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

   
Source  
SmartFinancial, Inc.  
   
Investor Contacts  
Billy Carroll  
President & CEO  
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com   
   
Ron Gorczynski  
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer  
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com   
   
Media Contact  
Kelley Fowler  
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing  
(865) 868-0611    kelley.fowler@smartbank.com   
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-provision net revenue return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-provision net revenue earnings, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value per common share, (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-provision net revenue return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-provision net revenue income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-provision net revenue earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands)

    Ending Balances
    Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Assets:                                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 352,271     $ 400,258     $ 238,898     $ 306,934     $ 266,424  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     408,410       385,131       540,308       560,418       483,893  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     281,236       282,313       283,564       284,776       285,949  
Other investments     13,662       13,805       14,396       14,059       15,530  
Loans held for sale     4,418       2,734       986       3,324       1,752  
Loans and leases     3,444,462       3,378,999       3,337,790       3,281,787       3,253,627  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (35,066 )     (33,687 )     (32,747 )     (32,279 )     (23,334 )
Loans and leases, net     3,409,396       3,345,312       3,305,043       3,249,508       3,230,293  
Premises and equipment, net     92,963       92,020       92,351       92,190       92,511  
Other real estate owned     517       1,370       1,708       1,708       1,436  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     107,148       107,792       108,439       109,114       109,772  
Bank owned life insurance     83,434       82,914       82,419       81,938       81,470  
Other assets     75,932       83,522       77,688       65,836       68,468  
Total assets   $ 4,829,387     $ 4,797,171     $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498  
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 898,044     $ 923,763     $ 1,003,432     $ 989,753     $ 1,072,449  
Interest-bearing demand     1,006,915       993,717       938,758       989,738       965,911  
Money market and savings     1,812,427       1,766,409       1,720,202       1,761,847       1,583,481  
Time deposits     550,468       562,620       537,192       488,208       455,259  
Total deposits     4,267,854       4,246,509       4,199,584       4,229,546       4,077,100  
Borrowings     13,078       14,117       15,496       16,546       41,860  
Subordinated debt     42,099       42,078       42,057       42,036       42,015  
Other liabilities     46,470       47,815       43,816       38,278       44,071  
Total liabilities     4,369,501       4,350,519       4,300,953       4,326,406       4,205,046  
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock     16,989       16,995       17,004       17,004       16,901  
Additional paid-in capital     295,699       295,542       295,296       294,930       294,330  
Retained earnings     173,105       168,271       167,564       160,085       156,545  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (25,907 )     (34,156 )     (35,017 )     (28,620 )     (35,324 )
Total shareholders' equity     459,886       446,652       444,847       443,399       432,452  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 4,829,387     $ 4,797,171     $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498  

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Dec   Dec
  2023   2023     2023   2023   2022     2023     2022
Interest income:                                        
Loans and leases, including fees $ 48,767   $ 47,539     $ 45,446   $ 44,728   $ 40,082     $ 186,479     $ 136,381
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable   4,344     4,335       4,335     3,651     3,337       16,665       11,799
Tax-exempt   352     356       357     353     797       1,418       2,166
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   4,032     3,045       1,956     4,446     3,098       13,481       8,488
Total interest income   57,495     55,275       52,094     53,178     47,314       218,043       158,834
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   24,926     23,433       19,554     16,346     8,844       84,260       18,228
Borrowings   162     210       339     224     232       936       602
Subordinated debt   890     626       626     626     626       2,767       2,503
Total interest expense   25,978     24,269       20,519     17,196     9,702       87,963       21,333
Net interest income   31,517     31,006       31,575     35,982     37,612       130,080       137,501
Provision for credit losses   1,571     795       113     550     788       3,029       4,018
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   29,946     30,211       31,462     35,432     36,824       127,051       133,483
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,673     1,736       1,657     1,445     1,477       6,511       5,853
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net       (6,801 )             144       (6,801 )     144
Mortgage banking   227     309       332     172     77       1,040       1,552
Investment services   1,339     1,461       1,300     1,005     958       5,105       4,144
Insurance commissions   1,133     1,153       1,139     1,259     1,233       4,684       3,595
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,370     1,357       1,347     1,383     1,328       5,457       5,435
Other   1,837     1,476       1,355     1,661     1,908       6,329       6,992
Total noninterest income   7,579     691       7,130     6,925     7,125       22,325       27,715
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,275     16,785       15,947     16,742     16,384       65,749       63,420
Occupancy and equipment   3,378     3,547       3,318     3,208     3,015       13,451       12,034
FDIC insurance   915     825       875     541     650       3,156       2,672
Other real estate and loan related expense   781     603       441     572     517       2,397       2,446
Advertising and marketing   336     346       305     355     308       1,342       1,293
Data processing and technology   2,458     2,378       2,235     2,163     2,097       9,235       7,283
Professional services   1,136     735       764     807     981       3,443       3,790
Amortization of intangibles   643     647       675     659     688       2,624       2,607
Merger related and restructuring expenses       110               (45 )     110       562
Other   3,773     2,540       2,850     2,482     2,821       11,643       10,183
Total noninterest expense   29,695     28,516       27,410     27,529     27,416       113,150       106,290
Income before income taxes   7,830     2,386       11,182     14,828     16,533       36,226       54,908
Income tax expense   1,640     319       2,346     3,328     3,529       7,633       11,886
Net income $ 6,190   $ 2,067     $ 8,836   $ 11,500   $ 13,004     $ 28,593     $ 43,022
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.37   $ 0.12     $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.78     $ 1.70     $ 2.57
Diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.12     $ 0.52   $ 0.68   $ 0.77     $ 1.69     $ 2.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   16,814,647     16,807,548       16,806,389     16,791,406     16,758,706       16,805,068       16,740,450
Diluted   16,918,234     16,918,635       16,898,091     16,896,494     16,884,253       16,911,185       16,871,369

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                  
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,408,430   $ 48,767   5.68 % $ 3,360,678   $ 47,539   5.61 % $ 3,150,493   $ 40,082   5.05 %
Taxable securities     618,511     4,344   2.79 %   743,054     4,335   2.31 %   701,787     3,337   1.89 %
Tax-exempt securities2     63,767     445   2.77 %   64,707     451   2.77 %   93,721     958   4.06 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     289,896     4,032   5.52 %   229,487     3,045   5.26 %   322,970     3,098   3.81 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,380,604     57,588   5.22 %   4,397,926     55,370   4.99 %   4,268,971     47,475   4.41 %
Noninterest-earning assets     386,202               379,456               372,864            
Total assets   $ 4,766,806             $ 4,777,382             $ 4,641,835            
                                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 974,637     5,631   2.29 % $ 969,122     5,463   2.24 % $ 924,320     3,141   1.35 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,764,826     14,556   3.27 %   1,753,671     13,744   3.11 %   1,587,688     4,855   1.21 %
Time deposits     556,996     4,739   3.38 %   551,191     4,226   3.04 %   459,996     848   0.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,296,459     24,926   3.00 %   3,273,984     23,433   2.84 %   2,972,004     8,844   1.18 %
Borrowings     13,420     162   4.79 %   16,228     210   5.13 %   18,309     232   5.03 %
Subordinated debt     42,087     890   8.39 %   42,065     626   5.90 %   42,002     626   5.91 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,351,966     25,978   3.07 %   3,332,277     24,269   2.89 %   3,032,315     9,702   1.27 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     915,259               951,179               1,146,374            
Other liabilities     50,055               48,494               43,109            
Total liabilities     4,317,280               4,331,950               4,221,798            
Shareholders' equity     449,526               445,432               420,037            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,766,806             $ 4,777,382             $ 4,641,835            
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 31,610             $ 31,101             $ 37,773      
Interest rate spread               2.14 %             2.11 %             3.14 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               2.86 %             2.81 %             3.51 %
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               130.69 %             131.98 %             140.78 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.43 %             9.32 %             9.05 %

1 Includes average balance of $2.3 million, $2.7 million, and $3.3 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $94 thousand, $95 thousand, and $161 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.  

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Year Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                    
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,334,523   $ 186,479     5.59 % $ 2,948,511   $ 136,381   4.63 %
Taxable securities     713,637     16,665     2.34 %   688,428     11,799   1.71 %
Tax-exempt securities2     64,816     1,795     2.77 %   100,566     2,831   2.82 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     272,864     13,481     4.94 %   577,593     8,488   1.47 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,385,840     218,420     4.98 %   4,315,098     159,499   3.70 %
Noninterest-earning assets     370,436                 373,026            
Total assets   $ 4,756,276               $ 4,688,124            
                                     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 959,639     20,214     2.11 % $ 945,414     6,278   0.66 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,768,869     50,468     2.85 %   1,576,170     9,137   0.58 %
Time deposits     520,799     13,578     2.61 %   513,416     2,813   0.55 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,249,307     84,260     2.59 %   3,035,000     18,228   0.60 %
Borrowings     17,824     936     5.25 %   32,986     602   1.83 %
Subordinated debt     42,055     2,767     6.58 %   41,970     2,503   5.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,309,186     87,963     2.66 %   3,109,956     21,333   0.69 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     958,078                 1,120,555            
Other liabilities     46,052                 34,361            
Total liabilities     4,313,316                 4,264,872            
Shareholders' equity     442,960                 423,252            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,756,276               $ 4,688,124            
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 130,457               $ 138,166      
Interest rate spread                 2.32 %             3.01 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 2.97 %             3.20 %
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 132.54 %             138.75 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 9.31 %             9.03 %

1 Includes average balance of $2.8 million and $14.1 million in PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $377 thousand and $665 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively.  

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec  
    2023   2023   2023     2023   2022  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Owner occupied   $ 798,416   $ 776,402   $ 769,978     $ 764,166   $ 765,041  
Non-owner occupied     940,789     890,774     871,779       871,368     862,720  
Commercial real estate, total     1,739,205     1,667,176     1,641,757       1,635,534     1,627,761  
Commercial & industrial     645,918     617,115     594,427       571,153     551,867  
Construction & land development     327,185     373,068     394,742       386,253     402,501  
Consumer real estate     649,867     638,518     624,828       606,343     587,977  
Leases     68,752     68,538     66,401       67,701     67,427  
Consumer and other     13,535     14,584     15,635       14,803     16,094  
Total loans and leases   $ 3,444,462   $ 3,378,999   $ 3,337,790     $ 3,281,787   $ 3,253,627  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 8,101   $ 4,163   $ 3,722     $ 3,247   $ 2,951  
Other real estate owned     517     1,370     1,708       1,708     1,436  
Other repossessed assets     1,117     348     282       66     422  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 9,735   $ 5,881   $ 5,712     $ 5,021   $ 4,809  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 4,245   $ 2,376   $ 657     $ 97   $ 101  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     0.04 %   0.04 %   (0.01 ) %   0.03 %   0.03 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases     1.02 %   1.00 %   0.98   %   0.98 %   0.72 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.24 %   0.12 %   0.11   %   0.10 %   0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.20 %   0.12 %   0.12   %   0.11 %   0.10 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $   $   $     $   $ 13,128  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases                       1,396  
PPP net fees deferred balance     84     94     104       114     122  
PPP net fees recognized     10     10     10       8     17  
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     9.52 %   9.31 %   9.37   %   9.30 %   9.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.47 %   7.23 %   7.25   %   7.17 %   7.13 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     8.27 %   8.13 %   8.24   %   7.91 %   7.95 %
Common equity Tier 1     10.21 %   10.07 %   10.12   %   9.95 %   9.65 %
Tier 1 capital     10.21 %   10.07 %   10.12   %   9.95 %   9.65 %
Total capital     11.86 %   11.90 %   11.94   %   11.77 %   11.40 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     9.18 %   9.00 %   9.18   %   8.87 %   8.90 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.29 %   11.15 %   11.27   %   11.15 %   10.82 %
Tier 1 capital     11.29 %   11.15 %   11.27   %   11.15 %   10.82 %
Total capital     12.04 %   11.87 %   11.97   %   11.85 %   11.44 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended           Year Ended  
  Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec        Dec      Dec  
  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023   2022  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                                   
Return on average assets   0.52 %   0.17 %   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.11 %     0.60 %   0.92 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   5.46 %   1.84 %   7.98 %   10.79 %   12.28 %     6.45 %   10.16 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   7.18 %   2.43 %   10.57 %   14.45 %   16.65 %     8.55 %   13.60 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.63 %   0.06 %   0.61 %   0.59 %   0.61 %     0.47 %   0.59 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.47 %   2.37 %   2.34 %   2.33 %   2.34 %     2.38 %   2.27 %
Efficiency ratio   75.95 %   89.96 %   70.82 %   64.16 %   61.28 %     74.24 %   64.33 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                                   
Operating return on average assets1   0.57 %   0.60 %   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.10 %     0.72 %   0.92 %
Operating PPNR return on average assets1   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.96 %   1.30 %   1.46 %     0.99 %   1.27 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   6.07 %   6.41 %   7.98 %   10.79 %   12.15 %     7.77 %   10.24 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   7.98 %   8.46 %   10.57 %   14.45 %   16.47 %     10.29 %   13.69 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   73.41 %   73.60 %   70.64 %   64.02 %   61.36 %     70.26 %   63.79 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.63 %   0.62 %   0.61 %   0.59 %   0.60 %     0.61 %   0.59 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.39 %   2.36 %   2.34 %   2.33 %   2.35 %     2.36 %   2.26 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                                   
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees   5.61 %   5.52 %   5.39 %   5.20 %   4.99 %     5.43 %   4.41 %
Yield on loans and leases   5.68 %   5.61 %   5.51 %   5.57 %   5.05 %     5.59 %   4.63 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   5.22 %   4.99 %   4.82 %   4.88 %   4.41 %     4.98 %   3.70 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.00 %   2.84 %   2.46 %   2.05 %   1.18 %     2.59 %   0.60 %
Cost of total deposits   2.35 %   2.20 %   1.89 %   1.56 %   0.85 %     2.00 %   0.44 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.07 %   2.89 %   2.53 %   2.12 %   1.27 %     2.66 %   0.69 %
Net interest margin, FTE   2.86 %   2.81 %   2.93 %   3.31 %   3.51 %     2.97 %   3.20 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                                   
Net income, basic $ 0.37   $ 0.12   $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.78     $ 1.70   $ 2.57  
Net income, diluted   0.37     0.12     0.52     0.68     0.77       1.69     2.55  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.41     0.43     0.53     0.69     0.77       2.05     2.59  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.41     0.43     0.52     0.68     0.76       2.03     2.57  
Book value   27.07     26.28     26.16     26.08     25.59       27.07     25.59  
Tangible book value¹   20.76     19.94     19.78     19.66     19.09       20.76     19.09  
Common shares outstanding   16,988,879     16,994,543     17,004,092     17,004,092     16,900,805       16,988,879     16,900,805  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
       Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec           Dec      Dec  
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022       2023     2022    
Operating Earnings:                                                   
Net income (GAAP)   $ 6,190     $ 2,067     $ 8,836     $ 11,500     $ 13,004       $ 28,593     $ 43,022    
Noninterest income:                                                     
Securities (gains) losses, net           6,801                   (144 )       6,801       (144 )  
Noninterest expenses:                                              
Donation of a former branch location     250                                 250          
Accruals for pending litigation     675                                 675          
Merger related and restructuring expenses           110                   (45 )       110       562    
Income taxes:                                              
Income tax effect of adjustments     (239 )     (1,785 )                 49         (2,024 )     (108 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,876     $ 7,193     $ 8,836     $ 11,500     $ 12,864       $ 34,405     $ 43,332    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                                     
Basic   $ 0.41     $ 0.43     $ 0.53     $ 0.69     $ 0.77       $ 2.05     $ 2.59    
Diluted     0.41       0.43       0.52       0.68       0.76         2.03       2.57    
                                               
Operating Noninterest Income:                                                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 7,579     $ 691     $ 7,130     $ 6,925     $ 7,125       $ 22,325     $ 27,715    
Securities (gains) losses, net           6,801                   (144 )       6,801       (144 )  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 7,579     $ 7,492     $ 7,130     $ 6,925     $ 6,981       $ 29,126     $ 27,571    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.63   %   0.62   %     0.61   %     0.59   %     0.60   %     0.61   %   0.59   %
                                               
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 29,695     $ 28,516     $ 27,410     $ 27,529     $ 27,416       $ 113,150     $ 106,290    
Donation of a former branch location     (250 )                               (250 )        
Accruals for pending litigation     (675 )                               (675 )        
Merger related and restructuring expenses           (110 )                 45         (110 )     (562 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 28,770     $ 28,406     $ 27,410     $ 27,529     $ 27,461       $ 112,115     $ 105,728    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.39   %   2.36   %     2.34   %     2.33   %     2.35   %     2.36   %   2.26   %
                                               
Operating Pre-provision Net revenue ("PPNR") Earnings:                                              
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 31,517     $ 31,006     $ 31,575     $ 35,982     $ 37,612       $ 130,080     $ 137,501    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)     7,579       7,492       7,130       6,925       6,981         29,126       27,571    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     (28,770 )     (28,406 )     (27,410 )     (27,529 )     (27,461 )       (112,115 )     (105,728 )  
Operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 10,326     $ 10,092     $ 11,295     $ 15,378     $ 17,132       $ 47,091     $ 59,344    
                                               
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                                     
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     0.57   %   0.60   %   0.75   %   0.97   %   1.10   %     0.72   %   0.92   %
Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     0.86   %   0.84   %   0.96   %   1.30   %   1.46   %     0.99   %   1.27   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     7.18   %   2.43   %   10.57   %   14.45   %   16.65   %     8.55   %   13.60   %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6     6.07   %   6.41   %   7.98   %   10.79   %   12.15   %     7.77   %   10.24   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     7.98   %   8.46   %   10.57   %   14.45   %   16.47   %     10.29   %   13.69   %
                                               
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                                     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     75.95   %   89.96   %   70.82   %   64.16   %   61.28   %     74.24   %   64.33   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.18 ) %   (0.27 ) %   (0.18 ) %   (0.14 ) %   (0.22 ) %     (0.18 ) %   (0.26 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)       %   (15.89 ) %     %     %   0.20   %     (3.17 ) %   0.06   %
Adjustment for donation of a former branch location     (0.64 ) %     %     %     %     %     (0.16 ) %     %
Adjustment for accruals for pending litigation     (1.72 ) %     %     %     %     %     (0.44 ) %     %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs       %   (0.20 ) %     %     %   0.10   %     (0.03 ) %   (0.34 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     73.41   %   73.60   %   70.64   %   64.02   %   61.36   %     70.26   %   63.79   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec     Dec   Dec
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022       2023     2022  
Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 459,886     $ 446,652     $ 444,847     $ 443,399     $ 432,452       $ 459,886     $ 432,452  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     107,148       107,792       108,439       109,114       109,772         107,148       109,772  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 352,738     $ 338,860     $ 336,408     $ 334,285     $ 322,680       $ 352,738     $ 322,680  
                                             
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 449,526     $ 445,432     $ 444,283     $ 432,382     $ 420,037       $ 442,960     $ 423,252  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     107,551       108,194       108,851       109,537       110,206         108,527       106,834  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 341,975     $ 337,238     $ 335,432     $ 322,845     $ 309,831       $ 334,433     $ 316,418  
                                             
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 27.07     $ 26.28     $ 26.16     $ 26.08     $ 25.59       $ 27.07     $ 25.59  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.31 )     (6.34 )     (6.38 )     (6.42 )     (6.50 )       (6.31 )     (6.50 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 20.76     $ 19.94     $ 19.78     $ 19.66     $ 19.09       $ 20.76     $ 19.09  
                                             
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                            
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 4,829,387     $ 4,797,171     $ 4,745,800     $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498       $ 4,829,387     $ 4,637,498  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     107,148       107,792       108,439       109,114       109,772         107,148       109,772  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 4,722,239     $ 4,689,379     $ 4,637,361     $ 4,660,691     $ 4,527,726       $ 4,722,239     $ 4,527,726  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.47 %     7.23 %     7.25 %     7.17 %     7.13 %       7.47 %     7.13 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.


