Woman Owned Business Thrives in ECommerce with State of the Art Headquarters

Woman Owned Start Up Thriving in Industrial E Commerce Filling a Niche in Industrial Hydration, Custom Logoed Traffic Cones and Valet Podiums

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OES Global Inc. Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Pompano Beach HeadquartersOES Global Inc. proudly marked the achievement of their state of the art facility with a grand opening celebration at its newest headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. The event, attended by more than 100 distinguished guests, showcased the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in both its products and community engagement.The morning commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 AM, officiated by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin. Notable attendees included Commissioner Beverly Perkins, City of Pompano Official Chris Clemens, representatives from The Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and various city officials from South Florida who gathered to participate in the festivities.The grand opening featured exclusive deals on OES Global Inc.'s valet products, logoed traffic cones , and a range of OSHA-compliant hydration solutions. Guests had the opportunity to witness cutting-edge printing on a Mimaki UV Flatbed Printer, traffic cone stenciling demonstrations, and sampled Aqualy boxed water, Gatorade , and Sqwincher brand hydration products.A significant announcement during the event was the introduction of OES Global Inc.'s quick-ship delivery services in South Florida, now facilitated by the company's own fleet of delivery vehicles. This strategic initiative ensures efficient and reliable delivery to valued customers in the region. The gathering served as an excellent platform to connect with existing clients and extend a warm welcome to new partners in the area.Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc., expressed gratitude, stating, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to The City of Pompano Beach, the staff of Hard Rock Stadium, Jet Blue, Amano, Broward County Sheriffs, and all others who joined us in commemorating this momentous day.”The grand opening not only signifies OES Global Inc.'s expansion into the vibrant community of Pompano Beach but also underscores the company's commitment to providing top-tier products and building meaningful relationships with its clients and the community.OES Global Inc. looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence in this new and exciting location.

