Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Gary Yu to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission 

Boston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio appointed Gary Yu to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission (AAPI) for a three-year term.

The Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission was created as part of Section 68 of Chapter 3 of the MGLs and is responsible for actively identifying and addressing the unique challenges faced by residents of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. The 21-member board inform the public and leaders of business, education, human services, health care, state and local governments and the communications media of the unique cultural, social, ethnic, economic and educational issues affecting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Commonwealth.

Gary Yu has served as President of the New England Chinese American Alliance since 2023. Yu also serves as President of the Boston Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, a position he’s held since 2017. In addition, he is the Founder and CEO of Boston International Media Consulting and Boston Asian Radio and TV.

“I am very excited for Gary Yu’s appointment to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission. His experience and enthusiasm to give back to others in the community make him the ideal person for this role,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

