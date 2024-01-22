Official welcoming ceremony at Amiri Palace

TAJIKISTAN, January 22 - On January 22, in the city of Doha, the State of Qatar, the official welcoming ceremony was held in the Amiri Palace with great sincerity and pomp.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was received with special respect by His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and invited to the podium in the corridor of the Palace.

In honor of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar, state flags were raised at the place of official reception of the high-ranking guest, the national anthems of the two countries were performed, and the commander of the Honor Guard of the State of Qatar reported to the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon about the readiness of the military personnel for the official reception.

While passing along the Honor Guard the Head of State Emomali Rahmon paid tribute to the flag of this country.

After the official welcoming ceremony inside the Amiri Palace, the official delegations of the governments of both countries were introduced to His Excellency Emomali Rahmon and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.