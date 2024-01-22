Tenable Named a CRN 2024 Cloud 100 Company

Tenable continues to innovate and advance its market-leading cloud security solution

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tenable to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software and security.



CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners, as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

Tenable is a channel-first company, providing partners with the tools and resources to mature their security programs or those of their customers. Tenable Cloud Security is the company’s market-leading, unified cloud security solution. It simplifies the identification and remediation of cloud risk, from code to cloud and across multi-cloud environments. The easy-to-use solution puts context and actionable intelligence front and center, enabling security teams to remediate issues rapidly regardless of cloud security expertise.

Tenable Cloud Security is available as a standalone solution and as part of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , a cloud-based exposure management platform. Tenable One delivers contextual risk visibility, so security teams can focus on likely attacks and accurately communicating cyber risk to support optimal business performance.

[See related video “ Gain Visibility Across Your Attack Surface With Tenable Cloud Security ”]

“Tenable’s platform takes the painstaking complexity out of cloud security,” said Shai Morag, SVP and General Manager, Cloud Security, Tenable. “Cloud environments require more time and resources from security professionals than traditional IT infrastructure, so Tenable Cloud Security was built with user experience at the forefront. We offer a full-stack approach with broad breadth and depth of coverage – from identities, networks, workloads, code, and data – providing customers with a complete picture of their exposure to cyber risk.”

In October 2023, Tenable completed the acquisition of Ermetic , an innovative cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) company and a leading provider of cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM). Ermetic was named to CRN’s 2023 Cloud 100 list .

"As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

More information on Tenable Cloud Security is available at www.tenable.com/products/tenable-cloud-security .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc6927d7-ae14-4753-97d1-86dbc63bf546



