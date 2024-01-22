FSI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 REVENUE

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces fourth quarter (Q4) and full year, 2023 revenue.

Sales were lower in Q4, 2023 compared to Q4, 2022. Flexible Solutions’ top line revenue decreased from $12.20 million (Q4, 2022) to $9.22 million (Q4, 2023), down approximately 24% year over year. Full year revenue decreased from $45.8 million in 2022 to $38.1 million in 2023, a full year decrease of 17%.

Mr. Dan O’Brien, CEO, comments, “Like many companies in 2023, FSI was caught between the prices we paid for raw materials inventory in 2022/2023 and customer expectations that since prices were dropping, ours should as well, regardless of our cost of goods.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “We believe that this storm will pass in Q1 2024 and FSI should resume growth and recover margins throughout 2024.”

Complete financial results will be available after market close on March 29, 2024 concurrent with the Company’s SEC full year filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, the following business day, Monday, April 1, 2024. See the FSI March 29, 2024 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world’s first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

