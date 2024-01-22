Canada MedLaser Teams Up with Look Good Feel Better to Support Cancer Fighters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada MedLaser proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Look Good Feel Better (LGFB), a prominent Canadian charity dedicated to supporting individuals navigating the challenges of cancer treatment. This collaboration signifies a milestone for Canada MedLaser, a trailblazer in the Canadian aesthetics industry. As the company expands its commitment to societal well-being, this partnership underscores its dedication to making a positive impact that transcends traditional beauty norms.
Beauty that Goes Beyond Looks
Since 2014, Canada MedLaser has been a pioneer in the medical aesthetic industry, consistently pushing boundaries with a unique blend of advanced technology and an unwavering commitment to beauty. The clinic’s range of services, from laser hair removal to CoolSculpting and PRP Hair Restoration, reflects their mission to stay at the forefront of aesthetic treatments.
On October 5th, Canada MedLaser introduced EVOLVE, a specialized skincare-focused membership, aligning with their belief that true beauty encompasses both looking good and feeling good. EVOLVE goes beyond the surface, aiming to make a lasting impact on members' lives.
Empowering Cancer Fighters with LGFB
Look Good Feel Better does amazing work supporting people with cancer. They run workshops for both men and woman that help with the way cancer treatments can affect how you look. This collaboration perfectly aligns with what Canada MedLaser believes in—beauty with compassion and access for all.
Doing Good Together
Canada MedLaser’s EVOLVE Membership isn't just about skincare; it's about doing good too. The clinic has embraced "cause-marketing," dedicating a portion of each membership fee to support LGFB. It's their way of giving back to those going through cancer treatment.
Taking Care of Your Skin and More
This partnership is particularly special as it focuses on skincare—a core belief at Canada MedLaser. The clinic stands by its belief that beauty is not just about appearances but also about self-care. The skincare workshops by LGFB complement their commitment to holistic well-being.
Building Skin-Deep, Personal Connection
Cancer is a disease that has personally affected almost everyone, and has hit home at Canada MedLaser. Having faced the challenges of cancer at a young age themself, they know firsthand the importance and value of the Look Good, Feet Better charity. At The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, the LGFB has been a source of comfort and understanding for patients and families during challenging times. This collaboration is deeply personal to the owner of Canada MedLaser. Having faced the challenges of cancer themselves, they know firsthand the importance of LGFB's workshops. These workshops at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre have been a source of comfort and understanding for their families during challenging times.
Making a Real Difference
This collaboration means more than just working together; it's a promise to make a positive impact. Canada MedLaser is excited about the journey ahead. By teaming up with Look Good Feel Better, we believe we can make a real and meaningful difference.
About Canada MedLaser
Canada MedLaser is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, committed to redefining standards by combining beauty with compassion. With the recent launch of EVOLVE, an exclusive skincare-focused membership, Canada MedLaser aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of its members. Want to feel good and look good? Join Canada MedLaser in their journey of holistic care and support by signing up for the EVOLVE Membership Plan today.
Visit www.canadamedlaser.ca/membership to begin your meaningful aesthetics journey.
