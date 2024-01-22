New IRS 2024 Tax Refund Schedule Announced by Harbor Financial

Tax Refund Schedule Dates Tax Refunds in 2024 Filing 1040 Tax Form

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released the tax refund schedule for the year 2024. Taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds within 21 days of filing their returns electronically or within six weeks of mailing their paper returns.

The IRS has made some changes to the tax refund schedule for the upcoming tax season. Taxpayers who file their returns electronically and choose to have their refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts can expect to receive their refunds faster than those who opt for a paper check.

The IRS has also announced that it will be accepting tax returns starting from January 29, 2024. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns early so that they can receive their refunds as soon as possible.

Another change for the 2024 tax season is the elimination of the Form 1040EZ. Taxpayers who previously used this form will now be required to use Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. The IRS has made this change to simplify the tax filing process and reduce errors.

Taxpayers who are expecting a refund may want to consider using the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund?” tool to track the status of their refund. This tool is available on the IRS website and provides taxpayers with the most up-to-date information on their refund status.

In addition, taxpayers who owe taxes may want to consider setting up a payment plan with the IRS. This will allow them to pay their taxes over a period of time instead of all at once. Taxpayers can apply for a payment plan using the IRS’s Online Payment Agreement tool.

The IRS is also reminding taxpayers to be aware of scams during the tax season. Scammers often pose as the IRS and attempt to steal taxpayers’ personal and financial information. Taxpayers should be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the IRS.

Overall, the IRS’s release of the tax refund schedule for 2024 signals the start of another tax season. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns early and take advantage of the tools and resources provided by the IRS to ensure a smooth and successful tax filing experience.

