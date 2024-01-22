Boston Parks and Recreation youth Flag Football League kicks off 2024 season

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has launched the 2024 Youth Flag Football League, a co-ed program that runs from January 27 to March 2 in the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue in the South End. The league offers an inclusive environment with divisions for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U categories and is suitable for young athletes of all skill levels: those new to the game of football and those looking to enhance their football skills.

Days and Times: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Game Schedule: January 27 - February 24

January 27 - February 24 Playoffs: Saturday, March 2

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. To register for Flag Football, visit boston.gov/sports. For more information on the program, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3084.

