Meriwest Credit Union Recognized for Commitment to Community and Superior Service

Meriwest Credit Union embodies the credit union spirit through their commitment to their members and their community

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, a strong proponent of the credit union philosophy of 'People Helping People,' continues to lead the way in financial literacy and community support. Meriwest's dedication to providing affordable financial services, promoting financial literacy, and supporting Bay Area nonprofits has earned them numerous accolades and recognition.



For two consecutive years, Meriwest Credit Union has been named the 'Best Credit Union' in Silicon Valley by readers of Mercury News. This recognition reflects the commitment and outstanding service Meriwest provides to Bay Area residents.

In 2023, Forbes Magazine recognized Meriwest as one of 'America's Best Small Employer,' a testament to the credit union's dedication to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for its employees. The Meriwest team also received the prestigious 'Best Place to Work' award for the fourth consecutive year from the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Meriwest employees embody the spirit of giving back by actively volunteering their time and raising funds for local nonprofits and schools. In 2023, the staff collectively volunteered an impressive 866 hours and raised a record-breaking $40,000. These efforts supported organizations providing food relief, financial literacy courses, and assisting those affected by homelessness and domestic violence.

The credit union's business development and community relations teams further demonstrated their commitment to the community through sponsorship and attendance of nearly 300 events. Meriwest's support included financial contributions totaling over $50,000 to 22 local nonprofit organizations.

In addition, the Meriwest team dedicated themselves to educating and empowering the community. They successfully reached a record-breaking 12,000 residents through workshops in 2023, eclipsing their goal of 6,500.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our dedication to both our members and the community we serve," stated Helen Grays-Jones, Community Relations Manager at Meriwest Credit Union. "Meriwest remains committed to providing affordable financial services, promoting financial literacy, and actively supporting local nonprofits. We are proud of our incredible team's accomplishments and look forward to continuing our mission of 'People Helping People.’

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets in excess of $2.3 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted ‘Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

