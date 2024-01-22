Tremploy opens new modern facility to support clients

CANADA, January 22 - Tremploy recently opened a 24,000-square-foot facility at 23 Regis Duffy Drive in Charlottetown. Tremploy is a PEI-based non-profit that provides adults who have an intellectual disability with vocational training, life skills training, life enrichment and support programming. They also offer one-to-one service and employment opportunities. Their work empowers and inspires clients while making a tangible difference in our province.

The $10.2 million Tremploy Skills Development Centre was funded with over $3.8 million in federal contributions, including $2.4 million from Infrastructure Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (previously announced) and $1.4 million through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). The Government of Prince Edward Island's support included just over $2 million from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. The Department of Social Development and Seniors contributed $250,000 over five years through Tremploy’s Capital Campaign.

"In PEI, we are committed to removing barriers and increasing opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to participate in their communities," said Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island. "At Tremploy's new facility, people can rely on an inclusive and supportive environment and develop valuable skills, experience and confidence to help them find their fit in today's workforce."

“Everybody deserves an opportunity to contribute to their community," says Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA. "I’m proud that ACOA is making this investment to support equipment and workstation upgrades at the new Tremploy facility. Together, we’re ensuring that this vital organization and its valued clients can help build a stronger, more inclusive economy for everyone.”

“I can feel the immediate impact on our clients and staff from being in the new facility and how we assist every individual we serve to reach their full potential,” says Joel Dennis, Executive Director of Tremploy. “This generous investment from the government and our donors means that we can focus on continuing to provide meaningful services for our clients.”

About Tremploy:

Tremploy, Inc. is a registered charitable non-profit organization that provides adults who have an intellectual disability with vocational training, life skills training, life enrichment and support services. Tremploy will assist each individual to explore their potential and empower them to contribute and participate in the community in a meaningful way.

Tremploy provides day programming, one-to-one support and employment assistance services to approximately 125 clients with intellectual disabilities each year. Tremploy works closely with the Island business community through the Social Enterprise Program on wood production projects and various service and assembly contracts. In addition to working with clients with intellectual disabilities, Tremploy offers employment programming for individuals across the province who need support to transition or re-integrate into the PEI workforce.

Backgrounder on Funding