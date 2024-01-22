CHERRY Americas Announces New Leadership: Josh Phillips as Managing Director

Josh Phillips will spearhead efforts in North America as CHERRY’s new Managing Director

MUNICH, Germany, and KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, a global leader in high-quality computer input devices, announced today the appointment of Josh Phillips as the new Managing Director for Cherry Americas, effective February 15, 2024.

Phillips takes the helm from Richard Simone, who leaves the company on good terms. In his new role, Phillips will spearhead CHERRY's business in the U.S. and Americas, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to the team.

“With Josh we are gaining an experienced, motivated, and dynamic manager for our businesses in the USA and Americas. The Cherry family founded the company in the USA 70 years ago. This region, therefore, has a very special relevance and meaning for us. Josh brings broad multi-channel experience to further expand partnerships with retail, eCommerce, and distribution. CHERRY has a very broad product and service portfolio. As part of our international transformation and restructuring measures, it is now important to raise our business with Office and Gaming finished goods as well as solutions for the medical sector to a higher sales level. We expect a lot from Josh’s leadership skills to get the committed team in the Americas to the next performance level. Josh will also play an integral role in our global CHERRY culture program. We warmly welcome Josh to the CHERRY team and look forward to working together. I would like to thank Richard Simone for his commitment, contribution, and achievements over the last few years. All the best to him both professionally and personally,” says Oliver Kaltner, CEO of CHERRY.

“It’s truly an honor to join CHERRY, a company where award-winning quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility converge with legacy. I am eager to contribute my passion and expertise to help redefine possibilities and chart a course for a future filled with success and growth,” explains Phillips.

Phillips most recently headed the sales and marketing business for Vinci Brands – Tustin CA, USA as Chief Revenue Officer. He established a high-performing business organization in sales, marketing, and customer satisfaction management while leading cultural transformation from the top down with outstanding business and financial results. In the years before, he managed businesses for respected companies such as Zagg, SteelSeries, Superior Communications, and iGo.

ABOUT CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, esports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany’s Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at cherry.de and cherryxtrfy.com

