San Jose’s first-of-its-kind Anti-Aging Treatments for Men and Women with FOY by AsandraMD Now Offered by Dr. Thang Tran

FOY by AsandraMD battles back against symptoms of aging and gives men and women a chance at a better quality of life for years to come

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally renowned Dr. Thang Tran has added the latest health advancements in anti-aging. He is providing concierge-style services that allow men and women to take back control of their bodies and minds, turn back the hand of time, and reclaim the vibrancy of their youth.Men and women want to feel better from the inside out, and this begins with FOY by AsandraMD ’s innovative, non-invasive treatment services such as hormone & testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss and sexual health. Using a combination of treatments, FOY combats uncomfortable and problematic symptoms such as weight gain, loss of energy, loss of mental clarity, irritability, and the loss of libido that occur with the natural decrease of testosterone, estrogen, and other hormones.Developed by the renowned anti-aging and vitality expert Christopher Asandra, M.D. of the AsandraMD clinics located in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, his use of advancements in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy means that with FOY, men and women can get back the health of their youth and return to their lives.Dr. Thang Tran, is a member of American Board of Internal Medicine and several other prestigious organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Vietnamese Physician Association of Northern California. As a private practitioner who is dedicated to his vision of offering individualized patient services, his mission is to make a personal connection with you and your family while prioritizing patient advocacy. Dr. Tran seeks to avoid the bureaucratic restrictions associated with most care facilities by working in his own private practice. In this way, he can focus on providing you with custom and attentive care that elevates patient wellbeing.‍Dr. Tran’s search for the most innovative, non-surgical treatments to bring back to his patients led him to FOY. He will be the first doctor in San Jose to partner with FOY and offer treatments of this kind."I’m thrilled to introduce a new category of treatments to my patients, focusing on the important aspect of anti-aging,” Dr. Tran said. “As our lives continue to evolve, I am eager to offer effective solutions for my patients."FOY by AsandraMD is a concierge-level anti-aging program designed to reverse the effects of aging. FOY is practiced by top medical physicians across the United States and Canada.Treatments will help with symptoms of aging in men such as thinning hair, weight gain, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, and anxiety/depression. Treatments for women assist with menopause, libido, vaginal dryness, mood swings, bone density, decreased libido, and inability to focus.FOY Treatment includes:● Hormone Replacement Therapy● Testosterone Replacement Therapy● Peptide Therapy● Medical Weight LossFor more information please visit our website, https://www.thangdtranmd.com and email Leigh-Anne Anderson, leighanne@anderson-pr.com for press inquiries.###