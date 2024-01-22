Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,930 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Workers’ Comp Rates Will Decline for Eleventh Consecutive Year in 2024

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that workers’ compensation insurance premiums will decline for most Tennessee businesses in 2024 for the 11th consecutive year.

 “The continued insurance premium decrease bolsters Tennessee’s pro-business climate and keeps our economy strong,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Lowered premiums mean business owners have the opportunity to re-invest in their companies and better serve their employees, and I thank the Department of Commerce and Insurance for its work to serve Tennesseans.”

On December 30, 2023, TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence signed the order approving a 9.4% percent overall loss cost decrease for the voluntary market beginning March 1, 2024 on new and renewal policies.

A copy of the order can be found here. Insurance carriers combine the National Council on Compensation Insurance (“NCCI”) loss cost filings with company experience and expenses to develop insurance rates.

“Tennessee’s workforce will benefit from these loss cost reductions because they are the result of decreases in lost time claim frequency and more stable claims costs,” said Commissioner Lawrence.

Since Tennessee’s workers’ compensation system reforms began in 2014, Tennessee employers have seen substantial savings with these loss cost reductions. Tennessee employers have also reported fewer significant workplace injuries, which have contributed to the reduction in loss costs.

###

You just read:

Tennessee Workers’ Comp Rates Will Decline for Eleventh Consecutive Year in 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more