THE SANTA BARBARA SYMPHONY SERENADES THE COMMUNITY ON SAT, FEBRUARY 17 AND SUN, FEBRUARY 18 AT THE GRANADA THEATRE
Violin soloist Sirena Huang, one of her generation’s most celebrated violinists, is featured in this Valentine’s weekend program
I am particularly excited to bring the music of French pioneer female composer Louise Farrenc to our community. Her Symphony No. 3 in G in minor, is considered almost heretical for its time.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Barbara Symphony captures the essence of elegance and passion with a swoon-worthy program featuring works from composers Edward Elgar, Antonín Dvořák and Louise Farrenc. The strings-forward concert showcases internationally renowned violin soloist Sirena Huang on February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m at the Granada Theatre.
— Nir Kabaretti, Santa Barbara Symphony Music and Artistic Director
The February program includes:
Edward Elgar | Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op. 20
Antonín Dvořák | Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A minor, Op. 53
Louise Farrenc | Symphony No. 3 in G in minor, Op. 36
“Elgar’s Serenade for Strings is a magnificent work full of rich harmonies and delicate textures that create a sense of intimacy and warmth. Dvořák’s expressive, Slavic-inspired melodies that make the most of the violin’s lyricism and showcase the impeccable technique of celebrated guest violinist Sirena Huang will feel like a love letter to the violin,” said Nir Kabaretti, Santa Barbara Symphony Music and Artistic Director.
“I am particularly excited to bring the music of French pioneer female composer Louise Farrenc to our community. Her Symphony No. 3 in G in minor, considered almost heretical for its time, brings the program full circle," he added.
The concert features the following artists:
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor - Internationally acclaimed conductor Nir Kabaretti’s artistic reach continues to expand around the world, thrilling audiences with his dynamic conducting style and vast knowledge of all facets of musical performing arts. Nir Kabaretti has worked with some of the world’s most sought-after musicians. Some of his most well-known collaborators include Lang Lang, Placido Domingo, Joyce Di Donato, Angel Joy Blue, Vadim Repin, Gilles Apap, Hélène Grimaud, and André Watts.
Sirena Huang, Violinist - Praised by The Baltimore Sun for her “impeccable technique…deeply expressive phrasing…and poetic weight,” Sirena Huang is one of her generation’s most celebrated violinists. Huang is the 2022 Gold Medalist of the 11th Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and the First Prize Winner of the 2017 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. made her debut with the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra at the age of 9 and has since performed in 20 countries. She has been a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Shanghai, Russian, and Singapore symphony orchestras, and the Staatskapelle Weimar. Motivated by a deep wish to inspire peace and harmony with her music, she has performed before world leaders, thinkers, and humanitarians. Huang performs on a Guarneri del Gesù violin, Cremona 1739 “Kortschak,” on loan from Dr. Ryuji Ueno and Rare Violins in Consortium, Artists, and Benefactors Collaborative.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in-person, online, or by calling the Granada Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222 or visiting TheSymphony.org.
About The Santa Barbara Symphony
Now in its 71st year, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration – all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. Through his charismatic leadership, this globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 4,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While The Symphony continues to evolve, bringing joy, engagement, and connection remain steadfast pillars of its mission and were evident in the organization’s ability to thrive during the pandemic including the historic announcement that board chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R Martin join Nir Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.
