Bình Dương expands cooperation with RoK city

VIETNAM, January 22 -  

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The southern province of Bình Dương wants to develop the friendship and cooperation with Siheung city of the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province so as to bolster socio-economic development in each locality, contributing to national and regional prosperity, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh said on January 22.

Hosting a reception for a delegation from Siheung city led by Mayor Lim Byeong Taek, Minh briefed the guests on the province’s socio-economic development during the renewal process, including foreign investors’ registration of US$40 billion in more than 4,000 projects.

Over the past time, the province has paid heed to expanding economic development cooperation with many countries, territories and cities across the globe, he said, adding Bình Dương has set up bilateral ties with 13 cities and provinces, including Daejeon city. The province’s Thủ Dầu Một city will sign a cooperation deal with Siheung city in the coming time.

Lim Byeong Taek, for his part, spoke highly of the close collaboration between Bình Dương and Korean localities, laying stress on the Vietnamese province’s support for Korean enterprises over years.

He said Siheung will ink a cooperation agreement with Thủ Dầu Một city across several socio-economic areas.

With $3.3 billion funneled into 763 projects, the RoK currently ranks 5th among 65 countries and territories landing investment in Bình Dương province. The investment capital is injected into the fields of automobile supporting industry, health care, pharmaceuticals, food processing, garment and textile, footwear, among others.

Leaders of the province have pledged to accompany Korean enterprises, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for them to operate effectively in the locality.  VNS

