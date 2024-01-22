NA Chairman Huệ extends Tết greetings to families of late top legislators

VIETNAM, January 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late top legislators Bùi Bằng Đoàn and Lê Quang Đạo on January 22.

He offered incense in tribute to Đoàn and Đạo, who contributed greatly to the revolutionary cause of the Party, people and National Assembly.

Meeting Nguyễn Nguyệt Tuệ, spouse of late NA Chairman Lê Quang Đạo, and doctor Bùi Nghĩa, son of late head of the NA Standing Committee (now NA Chairman) Bùi Bằng Đoàn, Huệ highlighted the achievements across politics, diplomacy, economy, society and security & defence that the country has carved out over the past years.

Inheriting and promoting the success of the legislature of previous tenures, with significant contributions made by Đoàn and Đạo, the 15th NA has made a multitude of innovations that help improve the operation quality and efficiency and receive enthusiastic support and confidence from voters and people nationwide, he said.

He underscored that at its freshly concluded 5th extraordinary meeting, the NA adopted several important bills, including revised land law and revised law on credit institutions, adding the NA Standing Committee and competent quarters are making meticulous preparations for a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the first general election of Việt Nam (January 1, 1946-2026) with part of it dedicated to Đoàn and Đạo.

Huệ took the occasion to extend the warmest Tết greetings to the families of the late parliamentary leaders, expressing his hope that they will continue contributing to the national construction cause as desired by the late leaders.

For their parts, the representatives of Đòan and Đạo’s families thanked the top legislator for the visit and Tết greetings.

Đoàn was the head of the NA Standing Committee between 1946 and 1955, during which he promoted national solidarity to mobilise people from all walks of life to join the resistance war to protect the nation. Besides, he made considerable contributions to the restructuring of the Government as well as rolled out effective economic, agricultural tax and land policies.

As the Chairman of the 8th NA (1987-1992), Đạo was responsible for building a legal framework that served as a foundation for the country’s renewal process initiated by the Party at its 6th National Congress. — VNS