Dustin Haisler Named President of e.Republic
Joe Morris elevated to Chief Innovation OfficerSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dustin Haisler, formerly Chief Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer of e.Republic, has been appointed President of the company. Haisler, who has been an integral part of e.Republic for almost a decade, will now focus more intensively on accelerating the company's growth, enhancing data and AI utilization and amplifying its overall market impact.
“Dustin truly embodies the creative, passionate, and positive values of our company,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “He has accelerated our company’s growth as the driving force behind our forward-thinking initiatives. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to empower government and education.”
Haisler graduated Magna Cum Laude from LeTourneau University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration and has built a track record as a serial innovator in the gov tech market – from commercializing new-to-government emerging technologies to launching the widely recognized, annual GovTech 100 curation. Prior to joining e.Republic, he served as the Chief Information Officer and later assistant city manager for Manor, Texas (outside of Austin). Over the years, Haisler has partnered with companies and leading institutions around the globe on emerging technology and government innovation, including Stanford’s Persuasive Technology Lab, MIT’s Community Development Practice, the University of Trento, Italy, and Renmin University in Beijing, China, through his work as an Eisenhower Fellow.
Concurrent with Haisler’s promotion Joe Morris will assume the position of Chief Innovation Officer. Recognized as a leading authority in the market, Morris is a frequent keynote speaker on topics relevant to state and local government and education. He has authored numerous publications and reports on funding, technology investments, and public-sector priorities, and has led various roundtables, projects, and initiatives addressing public sector challenges. Morris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and International Relations from California State University, Sacramento. Morris joined e.Republic in 2007 and currently serves as Deputy Chief Innovation Officer.
Now in its 40th year, e.Republic is the nation’s only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education. Building on its legacy of innovation, the company recently announced a revitalization of its Governing platform and the establishment of a new Center for Public Sector AI.
