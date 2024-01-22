Precision Livestock Technologies Releases AI-Powered, Predictive Cattle Feeding Recommendations

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Livestock Technologies (PLT), a leading provider of software and hardware solutions related to livestock feeding and health, today announced the introduction of the first system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict cattle feed intake and make feeding recommendations. The system generates daily quantitative feeding predictions based on hundreds of data points gathered from PLT's machine vision Bunk Management System and external data sources, taking into account feeding rates, feeding times, feeding cycles, cattle behavior, ration type, weather, and other factors. The company developed its AI-based algorithms through machine learning techniques, based on over 150,000 discrete pen days.



The system replicates the capabilities of a hyper-observant and highly trained cattle feeding professional. Using the system, PLT clients can both automate feeding decisions and give their employees an expert system against which to check assumptions and make corrections before costly mistakes are made. Rather than apply a "one size fits all" approach, the technology is configured to allow PLT to efficiently tune the output to match specific feeding protocols.

"Developing this capability has always been a high-priority goal for the company, and it is extremely gratifying to see the system adding value for our customers," said Andrew McKenzie, CEO. “Though we only released the system recently, customers have already confirmed that they are receiving valuable guidance. We are confident that the unique, objective data of our Bunk Management System can be harnessed to increase profits and improve animal health.”

“Our team worked through many iterations and pilot rollouts to get the technology to this point, and we are very excited about its potential to overcome the factors that limit productivity in the cattle industry - having good data and the ability to use it to make well-informed, optimized decisions”.

McKenzie added, "One powerful aspect of machine learning is that applications can continuously improve as more data is generated. As the company continues to add clients and expand system use to cover more cattle, the technology will continue to improve and generate higher returns for PLT customers."

To learn more about PLT's AI-powered feeding recommendations and how machine vision will be the driving force in the new era of animal agriculture, you can visit PLT in booth 1913 at the National Cattleman's Beef Association conference from January 31st to February 2nd in Orlando, Florida.

