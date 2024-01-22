CREA Hires Northrop Grumman Vet, Walter Stiebel, to Expand Hard Tech Real Estate Consulting Practice
Stiebel Brings Aerospace Insider Knowledge and Know-How to CREA’s Commercial Real Estate Offerings
Walter's decades of experience in aerospace engineering will help us fill the void found in the typical commercial real estate service offering to the emerging hard tech field.”EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA) is pleased to announce that Walter Stiebel has joined CREA's hard tech practice as an Aerospace Director.
— Ted Simpson, CEO
Stiebel is CREA’s answer to the three big hard tech company real estate challenges it consistently sees in the market:
• ITAR / OSHA compliance. CREA has found that many clients are unfamiliar with the standards and regulations required to facilitate compliance with ITAR and OSHA.
• Manufacturing processes integration and implementation. While CREA has worked with - literally - rocket scientists, understanding what is required to move from the design on a computer to manifesting the physical production of that product can prove challenging, especially for startups.
• Agile product development lifecycle needs. Stiebel will be able to assist companies as they move from one stage of product development to the next in their life cycle.
Walter comes to CREA following a 39-year career at Northrop Grumman, where he led numerous projects through development and production life cycles, most recently as a Program Director for the F-35 fighter jet program.
CREA's CEO, Ted Simpson, commented, "Walter's decades of experience in aerospace engineering will help us fill the void found in the typical commercial real estate service offering to the emerging hard tech field. He is a tremendous addition to our growing hard tech practice and the clients we serve."
CREA's Vice President, Erik Stiebel, added, "We kept hearing the same questions from the early-stage hard tech companies we work with, especially: Do you know someone who can help us become ITAR compliant? Do you know someone who can help design and manage our engineering and production facility? Ted and I realized there was an opportunity to provide more value to our clients by hiring someone with true insider knowledge and experience. Walter bridges that gap.”
A hard tech company uses a combination of hardware and software to make a physical product that solves a problem in a particular industry.
CREA's hard tech practice includes clients specializing in everything from aerospace to robotics to industrial manufacturing and more.
Walter Stiebel said, “I’m eager to share my knowledge with CREA’s impressive list of hard tech clients as they shape the future of this industry.”
Walter Stiebel graduated from UCLA with a degree in aeronautical engineering and received his MBA from USC.
About CREA
CREA is a global commercial real estate brokerage and investment firm dedicated to helping clients make informed real estate decisions. We offer our clients decades of big firm experience delivered with the personalized service of a boutique brokerage. We are headquartered in the heart of hard tech in El Segundo, California. For more information, visit www.crea-la.com.
