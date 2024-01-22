Agriculture Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 3.5 Billion by 2030 | Owing to Revolutionary Technologies

Agriculture Analytics Market

The Agriculture Analytics Market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.5%

The Agriculture Analytics Market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030 ” — SNS Insider