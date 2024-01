Australia Period Care Market is Booming and Estimated to Hit $1,028.7 Million by 2030, At 5.3% CAGR From 2021–2030

Australia Period Care

The period underwear segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The industry is facing significant challenges due to rise in health concerns among buyers related to materials used in conventional products.” — Vidit Gite

According to a new report, Australia Period Care Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ"๐Ÿ'๐ŸŽ.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐ŸŽ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ".๐Ÿ'% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐ŸŽ.

Increase in focus on product innovations and surge in emphasis on tampons made of organic and biodegradable materials are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the period care market in Australia. The reusable period care products have gained traction in the past few years. There are many people who cannot afford the costs of buying menstruation care products regularly.

The Australia period care market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. By product type, the market is categorized into sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners & shields, period underwear, and menstrual cups. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used feminine hygiene products and are expected to grow at significant rate owing to increase in demand, rise in awareness, and increased government initiatives regarding menstruation care. By distribution channel, the market is divided into discount department store, department store, grocery store, pure play online, dollar stores, specialty/independent store, retail pharmacy, brick mortar online, and convenience store.

The adoption of reusable menstruation care products is on an increase owing to the rise in emphasis on the sustainable products. Most of the disposable period care products are made using plastic, which is non-biodegradable and they harm the environment. Disposable sanitary pads are one of the highest waste generators in Australia.

Sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear are considered as the menstrual care or period care products. These products help absorb the menstrual fluid. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used menstrual care products among all types of period care products due to its higher penetration in Australia. Moreover, increase in number of working women in Australia has fuelled the growth of the market. Increased government initiatives to spread awareness regarding period care boosts the growth of the Australia period care market. The Sustainable Period Project is an initiative in Australia that helps in educating the Australian women regarding the reusable and sustainable period care options.

The key market players profiled in this report include Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Knicked, Wunderthings, Modibodi, Love Luna, Juju, and Bonds. The industry is robust in nature with the presence of several large players.

