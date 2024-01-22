Minister’s statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2024

CANADA, January 22 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in celebration of Mineral Exploration Week 2024, from Jan. 21-27:

“British Columbia’s mineral exploration sector serves as the foundation of our mining economy, creating jobs that support thousands of British Columbians and their families throughout the province.

“Mineral exploration is vital to unearthing new deposits, including critical minerals, which are the building blocks of clean technology and today are more important than ever because of their role in helping us to transition away from fossil fuels and toward a clean-energy future. This work is indispensable for shaping a better future for all people in British Columbia.

“Exploration is the lifeblood of the mining industry as it leads to the discovery of new mines, more investments, and new jobs in the sector. Our government has already taken significant steps in support of mineral exploration in B.C., including streamlining permitting, promoting the province through the BC Regional Mining Alliance, introducing the Exploration Incentive for reclamation security, and making permanent the B.C. mining exploration tax credit and B.C. mining flow-through share.

“As the Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, I am deeply committed to continuing to collaborate with the mineral exploration industry, particularly as we make progress to unlock our great potential for additional critical minerals development in the province.

“First Nations play a crucial role in the mining and exploration sector in B.C. It is important that we continue to work together to create new opportunities and foster the growth of the sector with a focus on caring for the land through environmental sustainability and economic benefits.

“Reforming B.C.’s Mineral Tenure Act (MTA) in partnership with First Nations and First Nations organizations is a priority for our government. Over the next 15 months, we will build on our collaboration to date with First Nations, industry and communities to develop an MTA that works for today, that balances our commitment to reconciliation with a thriving mineral exploration and mining sector, and most importantly, that aligns with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“This week, let us express gratitude for the significant contribution the mineral exploration sector makes to B.C.'s communities and economy.

“I invite you to join me in celebrating B.C.’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2024.”