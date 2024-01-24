CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES FOUNDER LIZZIE DIPP METZGER FEATURED IN NEW BOOK BY GROWTH-MINDSET LEADER EDUARDO BRICEÑO
Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, founder of Crown Wealth Strategies, was featured in 2 chapters of Eduardo Briceño’s book, The Performance Paradox.EL PASO, TX, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, founder and principal advisor of Crown Wealth Strategies, was recently featured in two chapters of Eduardo Briceño’s book, The Performance Paradox: Turning the Power of Mindset into Action. Briceño’s book was released on September 5, 2023, and explores the connection between pursuing high-level performance and possessing a growth mindset that allows for continuous learning.
Eduardo Briceño is an international expert on growth mindset who has consulted with numerous Fortune 500 companies. He is the former CEO of Mindset Works, an organization that provides growth mindset programs and services for schools, educators, and students. His book The Performance Paradox shows readers how to integrate learning and growth in their professional and personal lives in a way that doesn’t diminish, but bolsters, overall performance. Mrs. Dipp Metzger, who founded and leads a highly successful wealth management practice in El Paso, Texas, was featured in Briceño’s book as an example of a person and organizational leader who encourages learning and growth while also performing at an exceptional level.
“I first met Lizzie Dipp Metzger when I saw her deliver a keynote to thousands of her New York Life colleagues,” said Mr. Briceño. “It was one of the most inspiring and memorable addresses I have ever seen. Years later, when I started working on my book, I remembered Lizzie as a master of purpose, learning, and excellence. I reached out to her to ask if I could dive more deeply into her story, and I featured her in the book as a role model of how to live, work, and serve. Readers now gravitate and learn from Lizzie’s example, as I have, which makes the world a better place. Thank you, Lizzie, for all you do!”
Her story is one that clearly exemplifies the “performance paradox.” When she graduated college, Mrs. Metzger’s goal wasn’t to become a top-performing advisor for one of the country’s most respected and well-known financial and insurance companies—rather, she didn’t know what kind of career she wanted to pursue. She knew only that she would continue learning and working until she discovered her path.
She spent several years in different jobs, from management consulting to teaching kindergarten. It wasn’t until she was 33 and a mother of three that Mrs. Metzger discovered financial advising. Her husband had taken a job with New York Life after his car-parts business failed during the recession, and a colleague asked her if she was also interested in working with New York Life. She said she would try.
Less than 15 years later, Mrs. Metzger’s wealth management practice, Crown Wealth Strategies, has become one of the most successful in the industry. In 2018, she was named New York Life’s Council President, a once-in-a-lifetime recognition for the company’s top producer. For three consecutive years, she has been recognized by Forbes as both a Top 250 Financial Security Professional (2021) and a Top 100 Financial Security Professional (2022 and 2023). She has received NAIFA’s “Four Under Forty” award, and since 2013, has received their Quality Award for Financial Advising. She has been an MDRT member since 2009 and achieved Top of the Table every year since 2016.
Throughout her career, Mrs. Metzger’s focus has not been on performance, but on development. Her goal is to learn constantly and serve her clients better each day—and because of that, she has experienced tremendous success.
“I’m incredibly excited to be part of the story Eduardo is sharing,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, founder of Crown Wealth Strategies. “I wholeheartedly believe in the principles he teaches, as I’ve seen them work in my own life and in the evolution of my practice. My team and I are always seeking new ways to learn, adapt, and better serve our clients, and it is this growth mindset that has propelled us to the top of our industry—and helped me discover my passion in life.”
Crown Wealth Strategies is a financial planning and wealth management practice serving affluent families and business owners across the nation. Based in El Paso, Texas, the practice specializes in comprehensive financial planning, with a focus on multigenerational businesses and families. Some of their services include estate planning, asset protection, wealth management, retirement planning, and business planning. For more information about Lizzie Dipp Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency. 201 E. Main, Suite 600, El Paso, TX 79901; 915-534-3200. *Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Member Agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither owned nor operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC or its affiliates. Please note that Forbes, is an independent research firm considered in its ranking a variety of financial products and services which not all ranked Financial Security Professionals (FSPs) may be licensed to offer. Only those products and services FSPs are licensed to offer were considered in determining any individual FSP's rank. Click here for the full methodology. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
