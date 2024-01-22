At 6.2% CAGR Tactical Footwear Market to Reach $2.9 billion, Globally, by 2031

Tactical Footwear Market Size

the boots segment held the highest share, accounting for 67.9% of the global tactical footwear market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tactical footwear market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13437

Tactical footwear refers to a type of specialized footwear designed for use in high-stress situations such as military combat, law enforcement operations, hunting, hiking, and other outdoor activities. Tactical footwear is designed to provide maximum support, protection, and durability while maintaining comfort for the wearer.

They are often fabricated with heavy-duty materials such as leather, nylon, and synthetic fabrics, offering features such as reinforced toe caps, slip-resistant soles, and ankle support. Some models may also be waterproof, insulated for cold weather, or vented for hot climates. The primary purpose of tactical footwear is to provide the wearer with a secure and stable footing, even on rough terrain, while protecting against injuries such as sprains or twists. In addition, they are designed to withstand prolonged use and harsh environmental conditions, making them ideal for those who require durable footwear for high-intensity activities.

Tactical footwear can be used for a variety of applications, including military operations, law enforcement work, hunting, hiking, and outdoor activities. The use of tactical footwear has become increasingly popular among civilians, as more people seek out high-performance footwear for outdoor activities and everyday wear. In 2021, the tactical boots segment accounted for the highest Tactical Footwear Market Share, owing to the fact that tactical boots are intended for operations carried out by military service personnel, public safety workers, industrial & mining workers, security pros, and law enforcement professionals. Furthermore, these footwear offer beneficial features such as weightlessness, slip resistance, flexibility, reliability, breathability, sturdy uppers, and quiet soles, which make them suitable among armed forces, thereby boosting the Tactical Footwear Market Growth.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER ( Till 31st Jan 2024 ) – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/abacefd062a6cd4293f5d35aaa73ebf6

Moreover, the market growth is driven by rise in military workforce across the world, surge in demand for lightweight & reliable tactical shoes that can perform effectively in harsh environmental conditions, and increase in demand for tactical footwear from fitness enthusiasts as well as disaster management operators. Over the past few years, the U.S. military has been taking noteworthy steps to build up an inclusive and diverse force, and ending restrictions on military active force has opened the doors of services for women, which, in turn, fostered the Tactical Footwear Market Demand.

Moreover, increase in adoption of tactical footwear majorly by law enforcement professionals, firefighters, military service members, and adventure enthusiasts to operate in harsh and extreme climatic conditions notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in military personnel is a primary factor that fuels the growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Defense Department data, in March 2019, in the Middle East, around 60,000 military troops present in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and this number is likely to increase in the coming years, which is expected to generate demand for military essentials and tactical boots, thereby fueling the growth of the market, globally.

However, the tactical footwear market has witnessed a slight decline during the pandemic, owing to stringent restrictions imposed by various nations to contain the spread of COVID-19, which halted the production, thus resulting in disruption of the supply chain. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities. Moreover, the global markets are gradually opening to their full potential, which is expected to boost the demand for tactical footwear. The Tactical Footwear industrywould remain lucrative in upcoming year.

The global tactical footwear market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

According to the tactical footwear market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, sales channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into boots and shoes. Depending on end use, it is differentiated into men and women. As per sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By product, the tactical boots segment acquired the maximum share, owing to the widespread usage of boots by military personnel, as this footwear offers prolonged durability and enhanced stability in tough circumstances.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13437

According to the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket dominated the market because consumers prefer buying tactical footwear from supermarkets/hypermarkets to find the perfect fit. Moreover, the staff present in these stores helps to understand the benefits and functionality of boots and choose from the available varieties.

Region-wise, North America held the major share of 38% of the global tactical footwear market, owing to the presence of key players, the surge in demand from people participating in adventurous activities, and the strong military sector in the region. The major player’s profile in the tactical footwear market report includes Adidas AG, APEX Global Brands, Asics Corporation, Belleville Boot Company, Garmont International S.r.l., Maelstrom Footwear, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., and 5.11 Tactical.

Key findings of the study

By product, the boots segment held the highest share, accounting for 67.9% of the global tactical footwear market.

On the basis of end-use, the men segment garnered an 88.2% share of the market.

Based on sales channel, business to a business segment dominated the global market in the year 2021.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market, in terms of share, and is expected to continue this Tactical Footwear Market Trends throughout the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy this Tactical Footwear Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports

Athletic Footwear Market

Athletic Equipment and Footwear Market

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-equipment-and-apparel-market

Swimwear Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/swimwear-market

Baseball Shoes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baseball-shoes-market-A13695

Related Article:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactical-footwear-market-to-reach-2-9-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301810706.html