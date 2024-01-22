Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,919 in the last 365 days.

SB907 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-22

WISCONSIN, January 22 - An Act to repeal 102.51 (1) (a) 2., 115.76 (12) (a) 2., 115.76 (12) (a) 3., 767.89 (2) (b) 1., 2. and 3. and 769.401 (2) (g); to renumber 767.84 (1) (a) 1. and 2.; to renumber and amend 767.84 (1) (a) 3., 767.89 (2) (b) (intro.) and 891.41 (1) (b); to amend 29.219 (4), 29.228 (5), 29.228 (6), 29.229 (2) (i), 29.2295 (2) (i), 29.563 (3) (a) 3., 29.607 (3), 45.01 (6) (c), 45.51 (3) (c) 2., 45.51 (5) (a) 1. b., 45.51 (5) (a) 1. c., 45.55, 46.03 (34), 46.10 (2), 46.238, 48.02 (13), 48.025 (title), 48.025 (1), 48.025 (2) (a), 48.025 (2) (b), 48.025 (2) (c), 48.025 (2) (d), 48.025 (3) (b), 48.025 (3) (c), 48.025 (5) (a) 1., 48.19 (1) (cm), 48.193 (1) (c), 48.20 (8) (b), 48.203 (4), 48.203 (5), 48.203 (6) (a), 48.205 (1) (d), 48.205 (1m), 48.21 (1) (b) 4., 48.213 (1) (b), 48.217 (1) (c) 2., 48.217 (4), 48.23 (2m) (b), 48.245 (2r), 48.245 (3), 48.245 (4), 48.245 (5), 48.245 (8), 48.255 (1m) (f), 48.255 (1m) (g), 48.255 (4), 48.27 (3) (b) 1. and 2., 48.27 (3) (c), 48.27 (4) (b) 2., 48.27 (5), 48.295 (1), 48.299 (1) (a), 48.299 (6) (intro.), 48.299 (6) (e) 1., 48.299 (6) (e) 2., 48.299 (6) (e) 3., 48.299 (6) (e) 4., 48.299 (7), 48.299 (8), 48.30 (2), 48.32 (1) (a), 48.33 (2), 48.33 (4) (intro.), 48.345 (intro.), 48.345 (14) (a), 48.347 (intro.), 48.347 (6) (a), 48.355 (1), 48.355 (2) (b) 2m., 48.355 (4g) (a) 1., 48.356 (1), 48.357 (1) (am) 2. b., 48.357 (5r), 48.361 (2) (a) 1m., 48.362 (3m), 48.41 (2) (c), 48.415 (6) (b), 48.415 (9) (a) and (b), 48.42 (1g), 48.42 (2) (b) 1., 48.42 (2) (b) 2., 48.42 (2) (bm) 1., 48.42 (2m) (b), 48.42 (4) (b) 5., 48.422 (6) (a), 48.422 (7) (bm), 48.422 (7) (br), 48.423 (1) and (2), 48.43 (6) (b), 48.432 (1) (am) 1., 48.432 (1) (am) 2. b., 48.435, 48.63 (3) (b) 4., 48.63 (3) (b) 5., 48.82 (1) (a), 48.837 (1r) (d), 48.837 (1r) (e), 48.837 (6) (b), 48.837 (6) (br), 48.837 (8), 48.913 (1) (a), 48.913 (1) (b), 48.913 (1) (c), 48.913 (1) (f), 48.913 (1) (i), 48.913 (1) (m), 48.913 (2) (intro.), 48.913 (2) (b), 48.913 (2) (c) (intro.), 48.913 (3), 48.9795 (1) (a) 1. c. and (b), 48.9795 (4) (e) 3., 49.141 (1) (i) 3., 49.141 (1) (j) 1., 49.141 (1) (j) 2., 49.141 (1) (j) 4., 49.141 (1) (j) 5., 49.141 (1) (j) 6., 49.148 (1m) (title), 49.148 (1m) (a) 2., 49.148 (1m) (c) 2., 49.155 (1m) (c) 1g., 49.155 (1m) (c) 1h., 49.162 (2m) (a) 2., 49.162 (2m) (b) 2., 49.163 (2) (am) 2., 49.19 (1) (a) 2. a., 49.19 (4) (d) (intro.), 49.19 (4) (d) 1., 49.19 (4) (d) 2., 49.19 (4) (d) 3., 49.19 (4) (d) 4., 49.19 (4) (d) 5., 49.225 (2), 49.225 (3) (a), 49.26 (1) (g) 11., 49.345 (2), 49.43 (12), 49.463 (3) (b) 2. a., 49.471 (1) (b) 2., 49.79 (6q) (b) 2. a., 49.90 (4), 51.13 (4) (h) 4., 54.01 (36) (a), 54.960 (1), 69.03 (14), 69.03 (15), 69.11 (4) (b), 69.12 (5), 69.13 (intro.), 69.13 (2) (b) 4., 69.14 (1) (c) 4., 69.14 (1) (cm), 69.14 (1) (e), 69.14 (1) (f) 1., 69.14 (1) (g), 69.14 (1) (h), 69.14 (2) (b) 2. c. and d., 69.15 (1), 69.15 (3) (a) (intro.), 1., 2. and 3. and (b) 1., 2., 3. and 4. (intro.), a. and b., 69.15 (3m) (title), 69.15 (3m) (a) 3. and (b), 69.18 (1) (e) 1. (intro.), 69.20 (2) (b), 71.03 (2) (d) (title), 71.03 (2) (d) 1., 71.03 (2) (d) 2., 71.03 (2) (d) 3., 71.03 (2) (g), 71.03 (2) (m) 2., 71.03 (4) (a), 71.05 (22) (a) (title), 71.07 (5m) (a) 3., 71.07 (9e) (b), 71.09 (13) (a) 2., 71.52 (4), 71.83 (1) (a) 8., 71.83 (1) (b) 5., 77.25 (8m), 77.54 (7) (b) 1., 101.91 (5m), 102.07 (5) (b), 102.07 (5) (c), 102.51 (1) (a) 1., 103.10 (1) (h), 103.165 (3) (a) 3., 111.32 (12), 115.76 (12) (a) 1., 115.76 (12) (a) 4., 115.76 (13), 146.0255 (2), 146.0255 (3) (intro.) and (b), 146.0257 (2), 146.34 (1) (f), 146.817 (1), 157.05, 182.004 (6), 250.04 (3) (a), 253.165, 301.01 (2) (cm), 301.12 (2), 301.50 (1), 441.15 (4), 700.19 (2), 705.01 (4), 705.01 (4m), 706.09 (1) (e), 757.69 (1) (g) 2., 757.69 (1) (g) 9., 757.69 (1m) (d), 765.001 (2), 765.01, 765.03 (1), 765.12 (1) (a), 765.16 (1m) (intro.), 765.16 (1m) (c), 765.23, 765.24, 765.30 (3) (a), 766.587 (7) (form) 9., 766.588 (9) (form) 13., 766.589 (10) (form) 14., 767.001 (1m), 767.215 (2) (b), 767.215 (5) (a) 2., 767.323, 767.43 (3) (b) and (4), 767.80 (1) (c), 767.80 (1) (d), 767.80 (1) (k), 767.80 (1m), 767.80 (2), 767.80 (5) (a) and (b), 767.80 (5m), 767.80 (6m), 767.80 (6r) (a) 1., 2. c. and 3., 767.803, 767.804 (1) (title), 767.804 (1) (a) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 767.804 (1) (b) (intro.), 2., 3. and 4., 767.804 (1) (c) 1. and 2., 767.804 (1) (d), 767.804 (2), 767.804 (3) (d) 1. and 2., 767.804 (4) (a) 1. (intro.), 767.804 (4) (a) 2., 767.805 (2) (b), 767.805 (4) (d), 767.805 (5) (b), 767.813 (5) (a), (b) and (c), 767.813 (5g), 767.815 (2) (a) and (b), 767.82 (2m) and (4), 767.83 (1), 767.84 (1) (a) (intro.), 767.84 (1) (b) (intro.) and 2., 767.84 (4), 767.84 (6), 767.85 (1), 767.855, 767.863 (1m), 767.863 (2), 767.87 (1) (a), (b), (d) and (e), 767.87 (1m) (intro.), 767.87 (2), 767.87 (3), 767.87 (6), 767.87 (9), 767.87 (10), 767.88 (2) (b) and (c), 767.883 (1), 767.89 (2) (a), 767.89 (3) (e), 767.893 (1m), (2) (b) 1. and 2. and (2m) (a), 767.895 (intro.), 769.201 (1m) (g), 769.316 (4), 769.316 (9), 769.401 (2) (a), 770.07 (2), 786.36 (1) (c), 808.075 (4) (a) 4., 815.20 (1), 822.40 (4), 851.30 (2) (a), 852.01 (1) (d), 852.01 (1) (f) 1., 852.01 (1) (f) 2., 852.01 (1) (f) 3., 852.05 (1) and (2), 854.03 (3), 891.39 (title), 891.39 (1) (a), 891.39 (2) (a), 891.39 (3), 891.395, 891.40, 891.405, 891.407, 891.41 (title), 891.41 (1) (intro.), 891.41 (1) (a), 891.41 (2), 905.04 (4) (e) 3., 905.05 (title), 938.02 (13), 938.27 (3) (b), 938.27 (5), 938.299 (6) (intro.), 938.299 (6) (e) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 938.299 (7) and (8), 938.355 (4g) (a) 1., 939.24 (1), 939.25 (1), 940.01 (1) (b), 940.02 (1m), 940.05 (2g) (intro.), 940.05 (2h), 940.195 (1), 940.195 (2), 940.195 (4), 940.195 (5), 940.23 (1) (b), 943.20 (2) (c), 943.201 (1) (b) 8., 943.205 (2) (b), 944.17 (3), 944.20 (2), 948.10 (2) (b), 948.31 (2) and 990.01 (19j) (b); to repeal and recreate 69.15 (3) (title), subchapter IX (title) of chapter 767 [precedes 767.80] and 767.80 (1) (b); and to create 48.02 (5k), 69.15 (3) (b) 3m., 765.02 (3), 767.84 (1) (a) 2m., 891.41 (3), 938.02 (5s), 990.01 (22h), 990.01 (39) and 990.01 (40m) of the statutes; Relating to: adopting gender-neutral terminology and incorporating gender-neutral marriage and parentage rights. (FE)

You just read:

SB907 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more