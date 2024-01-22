SB907 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-22

WISCONSIN, January 22 - An Act to repeal 102.51 (1) (a) 2., 115.76 (12) (a) 2., 115.76 (12) (a) 3., 767.89 (2) (b) 1., 2. and 3. and 769.401 (2) (g); to renumber 767.84 (1) (a) 1. and 2.; to renumber and amend 767.84 (1) (a) 3., 767.89 (2) (b) (intro.) and 891.41 (1) (b); to amend 29.219 (4), 29.228 (5), 29.228 (6), 29.229 (2) (i), 29.2295 (2) (i), 29.563 (3) (a) 3., 29.607 (3), 45.01 (6) (c), 45.51 (3) (c) 2., 45.51 (5) (a) 1. b., 45.51 (5) (a) 1. c., 45.55, 46.03 (34), 46.10 (2), 46.238, 48.02 (13), 48.025 (title), 48.025 (1), 48.025 (2) (a), 48.025 (2) (b), 48.025 (2) (c), 48.025 (2) (d), 48.025 (3) (b), 48.025 (3) (c), 48.025 (5) (a) 1., 48.19 (1) (cm), 48.193 (1) (c), 48.20 (8) (b), 48.203 (4), 48.203 (5), 48.203 (6) (a), 48.205 (1) (d), 48.205 (1m), 48.21 (1) (b) 4., 48.213 (1) (b), 48.217 (1) (c) 2., 48.217 (4), 48.23 (2m) (b), 48.245 (2r), 48.245 (3), 48.245 (4), 48.245 (5), 48.245 (8), 48.255 (1m) (f), 48.255 (1m) (g), 48.255 (4), 48.27 (3) (b) 1. and 2., 48.27 (3) (c), 48.27 (4) (b) 2., 48.27 (5), 48.295 (1), 48.299 (1) (a), 48.299 (6) (intro.), 48.299 (6) (e) 1., 48.299 (6) (e) 2., 48.299 (6) (e) 3., 48.299 (6) (e) 4., 48.299 (7), 48.299 (8), 48.30 (2), 48.32 (1) (a), 48.33 (2), 48.33 (4) (intro.), 48.345 (intro.), 48.345 (14) (a), 48.347 (intro.), 48.347 (6) (a), 48.355 (1), 48.355 (2) (b) 2m., 48.355 (4g) (a) 1., 48.356 (1), 48.357 (1) (am) 2. b., 48.357 (5r), 48.361 (2) (a) 1m., 48.362 (3m), 48.41 (2) (c), 48.415 (6) (b), 48.415 (9) (a) and (b), 48.42 (1g), 48.42 (2) (b) 1., 48.42 (2) (b) 2., 48.42 (2) (bm) 1., 48.42 (2m) (b), 48.42 (4) (b) 5., 48.422 (6) (a), 48.422 (7) (bm), 48.422 (7) (br), 48.423 (1) and (2), 48.43 (6) (b), 48.432 (1) (am) 1., 48.432 (1) (am) 2. b., 48.435, 48.63 (3) (b) 4., 48.63 (3) (b) 5., 48.82 (1) (a), 48.837 (1r) (d), 48.837 (1r) (e), 48.837 (6) (b), 48.837 (6) (br), 48.837 (8), 48.913 (1) (a), 48.913 (1) (b), 48.913 (1) (c), 48.913 (1) (f), 48.913 (1) (i), 48.913 (1) (m), 48.913 (2) (intro.), 48.913 (2) (b), 48.913 (2) (c) (intro.), 48.913 (3), 48.9795 (1) (a) 1. c. and (b), 48.9795 (4) (e) 3., 49.141 (1) (i) 3., 49.141 (1) (j) 1., 49.141 (1) (j) 2., 49.141 (1) (j) 4., 49.141 (1) (j) 5., 49.141 (1) (j) 6., 49.148 (1m) (title), 49.148 (1m) (a) 2., 49.148 (1m) (c) 2., 49.155 (1m) (c) 1g., 49.155 (1m) (c) 1h., 49.162 (2m) (a) 2., 49.162 (2m) (b) 2., 49.163 (2) (am) 2., 49.19 (1) (a) 2. a., 49.19 (4) (d) (intro.), 49.19 (4) (d) 1., 49.19 (4) (d) 2., 49.19 (4) (d) 3., 49.19 (4) (d) 4., 49.19 (4) (d) 5., 49.225 (2), 49.225 (3) (a), 49.26 (1) (g) 11., 49.345 (2), 49.43 (12), 49.463 (3) (b) 2. a., 49.471 (1) (b) 2., 49.79 (6q) (b) 2. a., 49.90 (4), 51.13 (4) (h) 4., 54.01 (36) (a), 54.960 (1), 69.03 (14), 69.03 (15), 69.11 (4) (b), 69.12 (5), 69.13 (intro.), 69.13 (2) (b) 4., 69.14 (1) (c) 4., 69.14 (1) (cm), 69.14 (1) (e), 69.14 (1) (f) 1., 69.14 (1) (g), 69.14 (1) (h), 69.14 (2) (b) 2. c. and d., 69.15 (1), 69.15 (3) (a) (intro.), 1., 2. and 3. and (b) 1., 2., 3. and 4. (intro.), a. and b., 69.15 (3m) (title), 69.15 (3m) (a) 3. and (b), 69.18 (1) (e) 1. (intro.), 69.20 (2) (b), 71.03 (2) (d) (title), 71.03 (2) (d) 1., 71.03 (2) (d) 2., 71.03 (2) (d) 3., 71.03 (2) (g), 71.03 (2) (m) 2., 71.03 (4) (a), 71.05 (22) (a) (title), 71.07 (5m) (a) 3., 71.07 (9e) (b), 71.09 (13) (a) 2., 71.52 (4), 71.83 (1) (a) 8., 71.83 (1) (b) 5., 77.25 (8m), 77.54 (7) (b) 1., 101.91 (5m), 102.07 (5) (b), 102.07 (5) (c), 102.51 (1) (a) 1., 103.10 (1) (h), 103.165 (3) (a) 3., 111.32 (12), 115.76 (12) (a) 1., 115.76 (12) (a) 4., 115.76 (13), 146.0255 (2), 146.0255 (3) (intro.) and (b), 146.0257 (2), 146.34 (1) (f), 146.817 (1), 157.05, 182.004 (6), 250.04 (3) (a), 253.165, 301.01 (2) (cm), 301.12 (2), 301.50 (1), 441.15 (4), 700.19 (2), 705.01 (4), 705.01 (4m), 706.09 (1) (e), 757.69 (1) (g) 2., 757.69 (1) (g) 9., 757.69 (1m) (d), 765.001 (2), 765.01, 765.03 (1), 765.12 (1) (a), 765.16 (1m) (intro.), 765.16 (1m) (c), 765.23, 765.24, 765.30 (3) (a), 766.587 (7) (form) 9., 766.588 (9) (form) 13., 766.589 (10) (form) 14., 767.001 (1m), 767.215 (2) (b), 767.215 (5) (a) 2., 767.323, 767.43 (3) (b) and (4), 767.80 (1) (c), 767.80 (1) (d), 767.80 (1) (k), 767.80 (1m), 767.80 (2), 767.80 (5) (a) and (b), 767.80 (5m), 767.80 (6m), 767.80 (6r) (a) 1., 2. c. and 3., 767.803, 767.804 (1) (title), 767.804 (1) (a) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 767.804 (1) (b) (intro.), 2., 3. and 4., 767.804 (1) (c) 1. and 2., 767.804 (1) (d), 767.804 (2), 767.804 (3) (d) 1. and 2., 767.804 (4) (a) 1. (intro.), 767.804 (4) (a) 2., 767.805 (2) (b), 767.805 (4) (d), 767.805 (5) (b), 767.813 (5) (a), (b) and (c), 767.813 (5g), 767.815 (2) (a) and (b), 767.82 (2m) and (4), 767.83 (1), 767.84 (1) (a) (intro.), 767.84 (1) (b) (intro.) and 2., 767.84 (4), 767.84 (6), 767.85 (1), 767.855, 767.863 (1m), 767.863 (2), 767.87 (1) (a), (b), (d) and (e), 767.87 (1m) (intro.), 767.87 (2), 767.87 (3), 767.87 (6), 767.87 (9), 767.87 (10), 767.88 (2) (b) and (c), 767.883 (1), 767.89 (2) (a), 767.89 (3) (e), 767.893 (1m), (2) (b) 1. and 2. and (2m) (a), 767.895 (intro.), 769.201 (1m) (g), 769.316 (4), 769.316 (9), 769.401 (2) (a), 770.07 (2), 786.36 (1) (c), 808.075 (4) (a) 4., 815.20 (1), 822.40 (4), 851.30 (2) (a), 852.01 (1) (d), 852.01 (1) (f) 1., 852.01 (1) (f) 2., 852.01 (1) (f) 3., 852.05 (1) and (2), 854.03 (3), 891.39 (title), 891.39 (1) (a), 891.39 (2) (a), 891.39 (3), 891.395, 891.40, 891.405, 891.407, 891.41 (title), 891.41 (1) (intro.), 891.41 (1) (a), 891.41 (2), 905.04 (4) (e) 3., 905.05 (title), 938.02 (13), 938.27 (3) (b), 938.27 (5), 938.299 (6) (intro.), 938.299 (6) (e) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 938.299 (7) and (8), 938.355 (4g) (a) 1., 939.24 (1), 939.25 (1), 940.01 (1) (b), 940.02 (1m), 940.05 (2g) (intro.), 940.05 (2h), 940.195 (1), 940.195 (2), 940.195 (4), 940.195 (5), 940.23 (1) (b), 943.20 (2) (c), 943.201 (1) (b) 8., 943.205 (2) (b), 944.17 (3), 944.20 (2), 948.10 (2) (b), 948.31 (2) and 990.01 (19j) (b); to repeal and recreate 69.15 (3) (title), subchapter IX (title) of chapter 767 [precedes 767.80] and 767.80 (1) (b); and to create 48.02 (5k), 69.15 (3) (b) 3m., 765.02 (3), 767.84 (1) (a) 2m., 891.41 (3), 938.02 (5s), 990.01 (22h), 990.01 (39) and 990.01 (40m) of the statutes; Relating to: adopting gender-neutral terminology and incorporating gender-neutral marriage and parentage rights. (FE)