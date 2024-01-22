Inspiring Minds, Changing Lives: How BeaLu Books Champions the Transformative Power of Literature

BeaLu Books fosters positive change in the lives of individuals and communities through literature, curating a collection of impactful titles that especially resonate with young readers.

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One factor that positively changes individuals' lives is the power of literacy. After all, the ability to read and write offers opportunities for personal growth, societal progress, and a brighter future for the collective. Children who embrace literacy from an early age develop critical thinking skills, which enable them to analyze information and engage with the world around them.

Children finding themselves lost in the pages of books encounter characters and stories from diverse backgrounds. This experience opens their minds to understand and appreciate the richness of human experiences. In other words, through literature, they develop empathy, learn to relate to others and embrace the similarities and differences that make communities vibrant and progressive.

BeaLu Books, an independent children's book publisher based in Tampa, Florida, acknowledges that literature paves the way for a more empowered future. As a collective of readers, writers, artists, teachers, and learners, BeaLu aims to encourage curiosity and a love for learning, especially among children, to catalyze positive change within communities and, by extension, the world. This mission reflects the philosophy of Luana Mitten, the driving force behind the company.

Luana is a dedicated educator with over a decade of experience teaching kindergarten and elementary children. She recognized the significant role of literacy in her students' lives, which drove her to become a proficient writer. Under the mentorship of a writing guru, Luana honed her writing skills and gained a better understanding of visual literacy. Following this, she authored professional books for educators and delved into educational consulting.

Leveraging a master's degree in Reading Education from the University of South Florida and vast experience in the publishing industry, Luana established BeaLu to create engaging and thought-provoking books that support and challenge readers of all levels. The CEO highlights the issue of unnecessarily simplifying language for young readers, underestimating children's reading capabilities. "I disagree with this approach because I believe that children can tackle complex vocabulary with proper support," Luana remarked. With this, BeaLu produces books that help children to explore language and enjoy the reading experience.

When asked about how the independent publishing company fulfills its mission, Luana answered: "We're committed to publishing works written by those who know children best—their peers and teachers. By doing so, we can guarantee that our publications resonate with young readers." BeaLu amplifies new and often overlooked voices to deviate from the repetitive approaches of major publishers that might overshadow people's unique perspectives.

Therefore, led by Luana, the company unites educators, community members, and individuals of all ages to challenge readers with fresh narratives that captivate children's interest and make them eager for more. Aside from publishing original works, BeaLu partners with other publishers to provide editorial and design support. Such collaborations further its mission to develop high-quality, impactful literature that educates, entertains and inspires.

BeaLu curated an impressive collection of diverse titles, each contributing to its mission of positively impacting children's lives. One example is the book Micah the Mighty Marathoner, a collaboration with an extraordinary family. The series dives into the inspiring story of Micah, a middle schooler with a disability who participates in a marathon with the relentless support of his father. Through this series, BeaLu amplifies the voice of a family that aims to break down barriers of ableism.

Another standout series from the independent publishing company is the One Chance series by Sarah Frank. Sarah wrote the series' first book in elementary school and is now a junior at Brown University, studying English. The series explores the journey of Rebecca, Nick, Sandy, and the other Questers as they undertake a special assignment to go to war and defeat Charles Moon. With the release of Three Quests, the culmination of the trilogy, the series illustrates not only the characters' growth but also the author's personal growth for almost a decade.

Three Quests by Sarah Frank

Sarah also wrote Cloudy Days: When Anxiety Hides the Sunshine, which teen artist Katie Bell illustrated. It is a picture book that addresses the theme of anxiety, a prevalent issue among children and adults. The story revolves around two friends, Tulip and Lily, navigating anxiety together. Luana shared, "It serves as an excellent conversation starter about anxiety. The book even has lessons and support for teachers, parents, and counselors included in the back."

BeaLu is set to release another impactful book titled Bright and Beautiful, a collaboration with an animal rescue organization in Florida. It aims to instill in young readers a sense of responsibility toward animals. As its collection continues to grow, BeaLu Books remains committed to initiating collaboration with individuals and organizations to obtain diverse perspectives that will enable it to promote community-centric storytelling.

