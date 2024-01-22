B. Riley Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their B. Riley Financial, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/rily.



What is this all about?

Before the market opened on January 22, 2024 B. Riley Financial released a statement in response to a Bloomberg News article from January 21, 2024 regarding an inquiry about a possible U.S. Securities and Exchange investigation into the Company’s relationship with hedge fund Prophecy Asset Management. B. Riley denied any knowledge or involvement with an investigation of Prophecy and blamed short sellers on disseminating false information.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock dropped more than 10% in premarket trading on January 22, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased B. Riley Financial, Inc. common stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding B. Riley Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com