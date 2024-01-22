Efficiency Meets Intelligence: TSI Introduces Game-Changing Solution at AHR 2024

Shoreview, MN, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in data-driven solutions, is proud to introduce the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution – a game-changer in the areas of industrial and occupational hygiene investigation surveys, and indoor air quality (IAQ) assessments for schools, hospitals and more. The new solution is being showcased at the AHR Expo in Chicago, IL this week (Jan. 22 – 24).

Industrial hygienists and facility managers are often challenged with measuring multiple parameters with separate instruments. With the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution, you can choose to measure PM, VOC, or PM + VOC (ppm) with a single device. Modules scheduled for release soon include formaldehyde, ozone, chlorine, ammonia, VOC-PID (ppb), and carbon monoxide.

The TSI OmniTrak™ Solution includes a handheld device equipped with a connected app, interchangeable modules, and TSI Link™ software. Customize your solution by choosing the modules you need. Once you take your measurements, the TSI Link™ software – which goes hand-in-hand with the handheld device and modules – makes it easy to manage your data. By investing in the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution now, you will be ready to take advantage of a wide array of future module offerings.

“I really like the OmniTrak™ Solution’s flexibility of being a handheld measurement and ability to deploy modules closer to the source,” said Robert, Industrial Hygienist.

When you’re ready to view your data, TSI Link™ software solution makes it easy to manage and analyze your data in one convenient location. With TSI Link™ Report Creator, get automated custom reports in Excel® with just a few clicks.

“How you align measurement data with health outcome data will be critical,” said Lisa, Research Consultant. “I wish I had these tools when I was starting out my IH career.”

The array of modules available today with the TSI OmniTrak Solution is just the beginning. TSI is committed to expanding the module offerings, and has an exciting road map for the future.

“In the fields of industrial hygiene and IAQ, the TSI OmniTrak Solution is changing the way people do their work,” said Ketan Mehta, VP of Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “The TSI OmniTrak Solution launch is a huge milestone in helping professionals do their jobs more efficiently, and we are dedicated to consistently building upon this foundation to meet the evolving needs across various industries.”

