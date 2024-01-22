INROADS College Links Grows Roots in St. Louis with Community Support

Mayor Tishaura Jones & Superintendent Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley as Featured Guests

ST. LOUIS, MO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS College Links is expanding its presence and impact to St. Louis. The program empowers high school students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Students gain professional and soft skill tools, goal-setting and planning skills, and access to career immersion activities.

"With only 24% of the STEM workforce representing underrepresented minorities, we are dedicated to equipping youth with the tools and mentorship necessary for success in these dynamic fields," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., CEO of INROADS. "We are proud to bring our INROADS College Links Program to St. Louis."

Join us at the launch celebration on January 23, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Harris-Stowe State University in the William Lacy Clay Education Center. All students, parents, and community members are invited to attend. Special guests at the event include Mayor Tishaura Jones and Superintendent Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley. Learn more about INROADS College Links and why you should be involved in this life-changing program.

INROADS College Links will create opportunities for St. Louis students facing unique challenges in their pursuit of higher education and beyond, leaving a lasting impact on their lives. We encourage all interested students, parents, and community members to RSVP at https://cvent.me/wrnBvo

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 40,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

