Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Shows Steady Growth with a 4.5% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$5,302.5 Million by 2033, Persistence Market Research

Explore liquid sodium silicate's varied applications with our segmented market data. From alkaline to neutral ratios, discover its use in industries like detergent, paper, cement, adhesives, and more. Gain regional insights for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Pacific, and the Middle East, shaping targeted strategies for the dynamic sodium silicate market

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid sodium silicate market is expected to exhibit a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. Projections indicate that the market, valued at US$ 3,414.4 million in 2023, will reach a substantial size of US$ 5,302.5 million by the conclusion of 2033. The surge in demand for chemicals is anticipated to be primarily fueled by the detergent and cleaning compounds industry, as well as the pulp and paper sector.



Liquid sodium silicate market, characterized by its lower hazard profile, has gained widespread acceptance across various applications worldwide. The escalating demand for this chemical is attributed to its versatile and indispensable uses. Liquid sodium silicate boasts distinctive properties that set it apart from other alkalis and salts. These properties, coupled with its cost-effectiveness, position it as an optimal choice for an array of industries. Its applications span across detergents, adhesives, cement production, binders, cleaning agents, deflocculants, coatings, corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, and more.

The chemical's unique attributes contribute to its popularity, making it an essential component in numerous industrial processes. With its affordability and diverse properties, liquid sodium silicate emerges as a preferred solution for a broad spectrum of applications, further driving its global demand and contributing to the market's projected growth.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 3,414.4 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 5,302.5 million Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 No. of Pages 260 Pages Market Segmentation By Molar ratio

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled Aroma Chimie Company Limited

Cerberus and Koch

OxyChem Corporation

W.R. Grace & Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Glassven C.A.

Navigating Growth and Challenges: Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Dynamics, Opportunities in Construction, and pH-Related Constraints

Key Growth Driver for the Market: The significant boost in market growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of liquid sodium silicate in detergent and soap production. This versatile chemical finds application across various industries such as textile processing, metal cleaning, dairy equipment, automotive, and more. In synthetic detergent compositions, liquid sodium silicates play a crucial role in minimizing corrosion and alkali attack, preventing damage to metals like zinc and aluminum in washers. The demand from the soap and detergent industry is expected to be a key driver propelling the growth of the liquid sodium silicate market.

Opportunities in Construction Industries: The adhesive properties of liquid sodium silicate present lucrative opportunities in the construction sector. Sodium silicate serves as an excellent bonding agent for sealing fiberboard boxes, offering advantages such as suitable viscosity, good setting properties, high strength, and controlled penetration. Its ability to transition from a liquid to a semi-solid state without excessive water consumption makes it a preferred adhesive in construction applications. Moreover, when used as a binder in cement, liquid sodium silicate enhances heat and temperature resistance while improving waterproofing capabilities. The construction and adhesive industries are expected to drive increased demand for liquid sodium silicate.

Growth Restraints to the Market: The inherent acidic pH of liquid sodium silicate poses a challenge to market growth. With a pH ranging from 11.2 to 12.7, liquid sodium silicate can cause irritation to mucous membranes, skin, and eyes upon contact. This chemical's contact with the eyes may result in pain, irritation, and potential burns leading to blindness. Additionally, inhaling mists or the musty odor of liquid sodium silicate can cause moderate effects such as coughing, pain, and choking. The chemical's instability in aquatic systems and its acute toxicity to aquatic life further present environmental concerns. The elevated pH levels of liquid sodium silicate are identified as a potential impediment to the growth of the market

Navigating Sodium Silicate Market Trends: Diversification, Strategic Expansions, and Innovative Solutions

The sodium silicate market exhibited several notable trends as of January 2022. One prominent driver was the increasing demand in the detergent industry, where sodium silicate serves as a key ingredient in laundry and dishwashing detergents. Additionally, the water treatment sector witnessed a surge in sodium silicate applications, particularly in municipal and industrial water purification processes. The construction industry played a pivotal role as well, with sodium silicate finding use in concrete production and stabilization, aligning with the global growth in construction and infrastructure projects. The automotive industry also contributed to the market's dynamics, utilizing sodium silicate as a binder in component manufacturing. Sustainability emerged as a key theme, with sodium silicate being recognized as an eco-friendly material, aligning with the growing preference for sustainable solutions across industries.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, played a significant role in propelling the market forward due to robust manufacturing sectors. Research and development initiatives focused on exploring new applications and improving production processes, while supply chain challenges, including disruptions and logistics issues, also influenced market dynamics. As the market evolves, staying abreast of the latest developments and industry reports is crucial to understanding the current landscape.

Evolution of the Competitive Landscape in the Global Sodium Silicate Market

The sodium silicate market on a global scale is undergoing a phase of consolidation driven by the assertive dominance and expansive strategies adopted by leading market players. Recent years have witnessed a flurry of product launches and strategic acquisitions, with this trend expected to persist in the foreseeable future, primarily aimed at enhancing overall profitability.

Companies are actively forging agreements and contracts with end-users and distributors, establishing enduring supply arrangements for their product lines. Leading industry players are placing a paramount focus on fostering positive relationships with their clientele through these strategic supply agreements. Manufacturers of liquid sodium silicate are channeling investments into robust research and development endeavors, aiming to introduce innovative products and uncover new applications, thereby stimulating heightened sales.

Key Companies and Market Share Dynamics

The primary focus of companies in the sodium silicate market is expected to be on products geared towards silica derivatives like precipitated silica, silica gel, and zeolites. Manufacturers are set to emphasize product development, mergers, and expansions to broaden their application scope in niche segments such as welding, cement, agriculture, and food.

Market players are implementing strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and capacity expansions, to enhance their product portfolios and secure a larger market share. For example, BASF SE inaugurated a new production plant in Caojing, Shanghai, China, dedicated to chemical catalysts. This move aimed to meet the growing demand for chemical catalysts and strengthen their regional presence.

Prominent players in the global sodium silicate market include:

Solvay S.A

PQ Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

CIECH Group

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc

W.R. Grace & Company

Tokuyama Corporation

Sinchem Silica Gel Co, Ltd.



Key industry developments include:

In August 2021, Cerberus Capital Management, in collaboration with Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC, successfully concluded the acquisition of the Performance Chemicals business from Ecovyst Inc. (formerly PQ Group Holdings Inc.). This strategic move underscores the ongoing trend of acquisitions shaping the sodium silicate market landscape. In January 2023, Solvay unveiled plans for substantial investments in the launch of their inaugural unit of circular highly dispersible silica (HDS), incorporating bio-based sodium silicate. Notably, this production initiative will integrate renewable energy practices at the plant, enabling Solvay to achieve a remarkable 50% reduction in CO2 emissions per ton of silica. The commencement of production is slated for the conclusion of 2024, marking a significant milestone in sustainable and innovative practices within the industry.

Segmentation and Regional Dynamics: Sodium Silicate Market Applications and Growth Trends across Key Regions

Application Segmentation:

The market is segmented into detergent, pulp & paper, derivative silicates, construction, water treatment, adhesive, and other applications.

Detergents Segment: Anticipated significant growth, driven by increased demand for cleaning products like detergents and soap. The rise is associated with global hygiene priorities due to COVID-19 precautions and the chemical industry's heightened use of detergents as degreaser agents.

Derivative Silicates Segment: Growth fueled by rising demand for chemicals such as silica, precipitated silica, catalysts, and zeolites. Zeolites find application in construction and catalysis in refining crude oil.

Wastewater Treatment: Significant application as iron deflocculants, addressing growing concerns about industrial and household wastewater. Expected to propel product demand globally.

Other Segment: Encompasses foundry, ceramics, and textiles applications. Market growth is linked to increased industrialization, driving product demand across various applications.

Type Analysis: Liquid Dominance in Detergents and Adhesives

The sodium silicate market, divided into solid and liquid types, saw the liquid segment taking a major share in 2021. Liquid silicates, driven by their role in liquid detergents and adhesives, witness increased demand. The shift is fueled by consumer preference for sustainable options due to heightened awareness of green chemicals, avoiding phosphate-containing products.

Solid silicates, efficient in industrial detergent powder for oil and dirt removal, find favor in industrial and commercial applications. With properties ideal for detergents, construction, and water treatment, solid silicates are gaining traction, especially in fire-resistant applications like construction.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific: Valued at USD 2.57 billion in 2021, the region is poised to hold the largest market share. The fast-growing economies of India and China drive increased demand for consumer products, particularly in the detergent sector. Manufacturers are expanding capacities to meet rising product demand.

Europe: Anticipated substantial growth, driven by increased demand from the detergent sector. The region also witnesses high demand for water treatment chemicals, essential due to its proximity to oceans.

North America: Growth in the pulp & paper segment is associated with high demand for food & beverage products. Increased demand from the food & beverage industry contributes to the sodium silicate market's growth.

Latin America: Experiencing growth due to rising disposable income, infrastructural development, and increased investments in the chemical industry. The construction industry's gradual increase further boosts product demand.

