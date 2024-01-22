SPOTLIGHT Events & Announcements

To locate a project or a qualified biomarker go to CDER & CBER’s DDT Qualification Project Search database

The mission of the CDER Biomarker Qualification Program (BQP) is to work with external stakeholders to develop biomarkers as drug development tools. Qualified biomarkers have the potential to advance public health by encouraging efficiencies and innovation in drug development.

About FDA’s Biomarker Qualification Program

Support outreach to stakeholders for the identification and development of new biomarkers

Provide a framework for the review of biomarkers for use in regulatory decision-making

Qualify biomarkers for specific contexts of use that address specified drug development needs

Additional Information

Contact us at: CDER-BiomarkerQualificationProgram@fda.hhs.gov