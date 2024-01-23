Mobb Releases Automatic Vulnerability Fixer for Code Repositories
Developers can now detect, fix and commit code directly within their native software development workflowsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobb - the trusted, automatic vulnerability fixer - today launched a new capability enabling developers to receive precise and actionable code fixes for security alerts as soon as they commit code. Developers now get automatic fixes for code vulnerabilities, natively and continuously, as they code directly in their software development workflows.
“Mobb’s ability to provide code fixes to developers as they commit their code is another step in our mission to deliver automated vulnerability remediation that users can trust,” said Eitan Worcel, CEO and Co-founder of Mobb “By bringing fixes to developers within their code repo, we are empowering them to deliver truly secure code without the need to take additional steps or use additional platforms. This is a breakthrough step in creating secure code from start to finish, efficiently, without disrupting the coding process.”
Using Mobb’s native code repository experience allows user to:
● Stop the bleeding - Eliminate new tasks from stacking up in the security backlog by preventing new vulnerabilities from creeping into the organization’s codebases.
● Boost productivity - Developers no longer need to spend hours researching reported vulnerabilities or dealing with the disruptive switch between developer and security tools. Fixes get automatically delivered within developer workflows to their code repository.
● Speed up time to market - This quick commit-detect-fix cycle empowers development teams to finally meet product delivery timelines without sacrificing their security requirements.
● Use any SAST tool - Mobb supports the leading SAST scanners, enabling companies to use their existing tools and processes, and not have to switch tools if they decide to switch or use multiple SAST tools.
“Our ESG research shows the challenges organizations face with modern application development, including a higher chance for coding mistakes. Developers don’t want to slow down or learn about security, making it hard for security teams to empower developers to secure their own code. The new Mobb capabilities make it easy for developers to remediate coding issues, while security teams can view the reports on remediation work, helping security effectively mitigate risk so they can scale to keep up with faster development cycles,” said Melinda Marks, Practice Director, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Strategy Group.
Mobb reduces Mean Time to Remediate by 99% through automatically providing code fixes, while keeping developers informed during the process to instill trust and ensure accuracy. Unlike competitive auto-remediation approaches that generate fixes solely using generative AI, Mobb's automatic remediation technology couples proprietary security research and traditional semantic analysis with GenAI capabilities. This patent pending Hybrid GenAI relies on deterministic algorithms that provide fixes that are accurate, trusted and free from code ownership concerns, ensuring developer confidence. Furthermore, Mobb is SAST agnostic, allowing users to benefit from automatic remediation while using any vendor.
Mobb’s integration with GitHub is available now, with more code repository integrations coming soon. Request a free trial here.
