Greystone Provides $79 Million in Total Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property Portfolio in Tucson, Arizona

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $79,125,000 in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loans to refinance three multifamily properties totaling 939 units in and around Tucson, Arizona. The financing was originated by Dan Wolins, Managing Director at Greystone on behalf of affiliated entities of HSL Properties, Inc.



Each of the non-recourse, fixed-rate loans in the portfolio carries a 30-year amortization schedule, with interest-only payments for the entire 10-year term. The portfolio includes:

$36,618,000 for the 323-unit Desert Sands Apartments , in Casa Grande in Pinal County;

, in Casa Grande in Pinal County; $29,360,000 for the 456-unit Canyon Oaks Apartments in Tucson in Pima County; and

in Tucson in Pima County; and $13,147,000 for the 160-unit Brittany Court Apartments, also in Tucson in Pima County.



“Clients rely on Greystone because we know the ins and outs of multifamily finance, and are careful and creative in our approach,” said Mr. Wolins. “Tapping into our extensive lending platform, our main objective is to help clients realize their goals for all of the properties in their portfolio.”

“Greystone has earned our trust – our team’s diligence and creative problem-solving always exceeds expectations,” said Mr. Omar Mireles, president of HSL Properties, Inc. “In our experience, the company’s reputation for excellence in multifamily finance and client service is well-deserved – it’s why we keep coming back.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

