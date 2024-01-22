Qlik Recognized by CRN as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and AI, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Qlik to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development and serves as a trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors.

Big data is becoming everyday data, and turning raw information from a variety of sources into tangible business outcomes requires an end-to-end solution that includes both a data integration platform and a modern data analytics platform. Qlik Cloud® answers this call as the only independent, vendor-agnostic, AI-powered data integration and data analytics solution for modern decision intelligence. Qlik Cloud turns raw data into informed action – all in one platform – closing the gap between data, insights and action.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among other leading cloud companies as part of CRN’s annual list,” said David Zember, SVP, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “At Qlik, we set ourselves apart by tackling the industry’s most intricate challenges with unique, data-driven solutions. Our approach transforms complex data into tangible business outcomes, enabling our customers to navigate the future confidently, and solidifying our position as the architects behind AI-driven business transformations.”

"As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and pervasive data quality. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

