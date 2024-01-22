Berlin Packaging Receives Two Distinguished WorldStar Awards at 2024 Competition

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected two prestigious awards at the 2024 WorldStar Awards held by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), honoring the best in packaging innovation on a global scale. The 2024 WorldStar competition received a total of 435 entries from 41 countries.



Berlin Packaging took home two WorldStar awards in the Alcoholic Beverages category: one for El Bocoy de José Páez Whiskey from Spanish distillery Bodegas Dios Baco, and one for the Iron Fish Estate Series line of spirits – a four-bottle collection from Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, Michigan. For El Bocoy, Berlin Packaging and their Studio One Eleven® design team developed the naming, branding, custom closure, canister, and the story told on the label, with all elements of the packaging revolving around the barrel – or bocoy – in which the whiskey is made. The bottle is modern, minimal, and striking. For Iron Fish, Studio One Eleven created a custom package that incorporates one-of-a-kind fish and scale etchings. The Studio artfully interpreted the distillery's logo – a steelhead fish – as a three-dimensional sculpted detail in the glass, making it appear as if the fish was swimming in the bottle.

For a package entry to be eligible for a WorldStar Award, it must have received a national or regional packaging award in the last two years from a competition recognized by the WPO. El Bocoy was a double award recipient at the 2023 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards, honored in the categories of Best Use of Custom Packaging (Silver) and Beverage Spirits (Silver). El Bocoy also received high accolades at the 2023 Pac Global Awards, where it was awarded Best in Class in Brand Marketing in the Premium | Luxury category. Iron Fish took home a Gold in the Beverage Spirits category for their Mad Angler Whiskey at the 2022 NACD Awards.

The prestigious WorldStar awards highlight the remarkable talent and incredible global capabilities of Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging. With nine locations across the globe, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consulting services and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

"It is an enormous honor to be recognized by the World Packaging Organisation with not one, but two WorldStar awards, and a testament to our team's outstanding talent and ingenuity," said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

