Jayman BUILT continues to raise the bar for new home construction in Alberta with a net-zero future top of mind

Homeowners purchasing with Jayman BUILT see significant savings each year with energy efficient offerings that exceed standard building codes across the province

CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayman BUILT (Jayman), one of Alberta’s largest homebuilders, is continuing to lead the industry in sustainable building practices that exceed building codes across the province. All new Jayman homes come standard with 10 solar panels and an energy efficient suite of inclusions and Jayman homeowners can rest easy with the potential to save up to 50 per cent in electricity costs each year (excluding administration and other associated fees).



“The standard features included with all Jayman BUILT homes make them 33 per cent more energy efficient than minimum building code mandates and saves 4.63 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by each home, each year,” said David Hooge, Jayman BUILT, Chief Operating Officer. “At Jayman, we are helping our homeowners take a significant step towards net zero energy generation as soon as they walk through the front door of their new home,”

Features such as tankless hot water heaters, active heat recovery ventilators, triple pane windows, high efficiency furnaces, foundation wraps, Merv-13 furnace filters, electric vehicle charging outlets and smart home technologies like smart thermostats, doorbells and video cameras are all considered standard on new Jayman BUILT homes.

“While current building codes might be focused on 2024, at Jayman, we are focused on 2054,” continued Hooge. “We are trying to help our homeowners save on energy costs, especially given today’s economy and the impacts of inflation.”

Beyond Jayman’s standard offerings, additional options exist for homeowners looking to push their energy savings even further, including:

The Solar Energized Hybrid Performance option includes the Daikan air source electric heat pump mechanical system, triple pane windows with argon fill and 14 solar panels. This option is 60 per cent more energy efficient than building code mandates and saves 4.2 tonnes of GHG emissions.

option includes the Daikan air source electric heat pump mechanical system, triple pane windows with argon fill and 14 solar panels. This option is 60 per cent more energy efficient than building code mandates and saves 4.2 tonnes of GHG emissions. The Net Zero Ready Peak Performance option includes Jayman’s proprietary wall system, including the net zero certified building envelope with up to R-37 wall values, on top of all standard offerings to be 50 per cent more energy efficient than Alberta building code mandates and saving 5.5 tonnes of GHG emissions per year. Structurally, this home is ready for simple modifications to the mechanical system and additional solar panels to achieve net zero certification in the future.

option includes Jayman’s proprietary wall system, including the net zero certified building envelope with up to R-37 wall values, on top of all standard offerings to be 50 per cent more energy efficient than Alberta building code mandates and saving 5.5 tonnes of GHG emissions per year. Structurally, this home is ready for simple modifications to the mechanical system and additional solar panels to achieve net zero certification in the future. The Net Zero Certified package is the Quantum Performance Ultra E-Home package, which has received Net Zero certification from an independent rating and testing system developed by the Canadian Home Builders Association in conjunction with Natural Resources Canada. This option includes approximately 30 solar panels, air source electric heat pump mechanical system and the proprietary wall system and build envelope. Your home would be 100 per cent more energy efficient than Alberta’s building code, saving 10.37 tonnes of GHG emissions each year and achieving proposed building codes for 2050, today.



When homeowners choose the Solar Energized Hybrid Performance, Net Zero Ready Peak Performance and Net Zero Certified package options, the long-term savings will be significant, making the cost to invest extremely valuable long-term.

Jayman is dedicated to building energy efficient homes that reduce our environmental footprint and GHG emissions while continuing to push the envelope of innovation in the home building space.

For more information about Jayman homes, visit www.jayman.com.

About Jayman BUILT

For over 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 30,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

Media inquiries

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

llibin@brooklinepr.com