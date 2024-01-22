Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Dynamics: Current Trends and Developments | CAGR 10.7%

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Currax Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim International, KVK Tech, CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel, Gelesis Holdings, VIVUS, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Statistics: The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market was valued at $1,605.36 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4,439.34 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Global Obesity Rates: The increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide is a primary driver for the growth of the anti-obesity drugs market. As obesity rates continue to rise, there is a growing demand for effective pharmaceutical interventions to address weight management and associated health risks.

Advancements in Drug Development: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the discovery and development of new anti-obesity drugs with improved efficacy and safety profiles. The introduction of novel medications contributes to market growth by providing healthcare professionals and patients with more treatment options.

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine: There is a growing emphasis on personalized medicine approaches in healthcare. Anti-obesity drugs that target specific pathways or address individual factors contributing to obesity are gaining attention, leading to the development of more tailored and effective treatments.

Changing Lifestyles and Dietary Habits: Modern lifestyles characterized by sedentary behavior and unhealthy dietary habits contribute to the obesity epidemic. As these lifestyle factors persist, the demand for pharmacological interventions to address obesity remains high.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations play a role in advancing anti-obesity drug development. Partnerships enable the pooling of resources, expertise, and knowledge, accelerating the discovery and commercialization of new medications.



Abstracts of Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Key Players: Currax Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim International, KVK Tech, CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel, Gelesis Holdings, VIVUS, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over The Counter Drugs

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action: Centrally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs, Peripherally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Route of Administration: Oral Route, Subcutaneous Route

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies



