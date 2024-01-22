Surface Printed Films in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Packaging Propel Market towards a US$ 566.6 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insight's research study, The Surface Printed Film Market experiences robust growth, driven by e-commerce demands, cost-effectiveness, and versatility across industries like food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and electronics.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surface Printed Film Market is estimated to be around US$ 354.50 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 566.6 million by 2034.



With the emergence of the e-commerce sector in emerging and developed countries, the demand for effective packaging solutions that ensure product safety during transit and enhance the overall customer experience has risen. This has appreciably augmented the adoption of surface-printed films in the packaging industry.

Due to their cost-effectiveness, the demand for surface printed films also touches the skies. These printed films are comparatively lightweight and more durable than their counterparts. Their significance in the packaging industry has grown exponentially since the advent of e-commerce and the need for efficient, cost-effective packaging solutions.

Apart from the food and beverage industry, surface-printed films have applications in a broad spectrum of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, electronics, etc. This versatility and wide-ranging applicability make surface-printed films one of the main components in the international marketplace.

“Companies involved in surface printed film production must allocate resources for research and development to create eco-friendly and recyclable surface printed films. Meeting the demands of eco-conscious consumers and businesses is crucial for long-term success,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Polyethylene material dominates the surface printed film market with a share of 43.70% in 2024.

Based on end use, the building and construction sector leads with a market share of 47.40% in 2024.

The surface printed film industry in India is predicted to record a CAGR of 6.70% through 2034.

The surface printed film market in China is predicted to rise at a whopping 6.20% CAGR through 2034.

The surface printed film industry in the United States has the potential to increase at 3.10% CAGR through 2034.

The Japan surface printed film market is predicted to rise by 3.10% CAGR through 2034.

The surface printed film market in Germany is predicted to grow at 2.80% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The global surface printed films market is characterized by a highly fragmented competitive landscape, with several key players, including Mondi Group, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., and Amcor plc.

Amid a global push toward sustainability, leading industry players are actively investing in research and development. Industry experts aim to create eco-friendly and recyclable surface printed films, aligning with the increasing demands of environmentally conscious businesses and consumers.

The industry is undergoing a significant technological shift, marked by continuous innovation in printing materials and technologies. This evolution includes the adoption of digital printing methods and the integration of smart packaging solutions.

In 2019, Ward Leonard, a manufacturer in the United States specializing in electric motors and generators, unveiled the WL29BC200 AC induction motor. This motor, specifically crafted for applications involving mud pumps and draw works in the oil and gas industry, boasts a power of 2,000 HP, allowing it to fit seamlessly into a 1,500 HP motor package.

ProAmpac introduced ProActive Recyclable R-2000F in February 2021, a patent-pending film designed for store drop-off recycling through polyethylene recycling streams.

Key Companies:

Bemis Company, Inc. (Now part of Amcor)

Mondi Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group

Uflex Ltd.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Amcor plc

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Taghleef Industries

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Innovia Films Limited

SWM International

RKW Group

Inteplast Group

Glenroy, Inc.

Market Segmentations:

By Material Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Printing Technology:

Flexography

Gravure

Digital Printing

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retail

Others



By End-use Industry:

Building and Construction

Packaging

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

