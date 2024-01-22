The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) concerning, among other things, whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Spirit shares purchased before October, 2023, and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com