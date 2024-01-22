Global Agricultural Microbials Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Trends & Analysis

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural microbials refer to microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes, that are used in agriculture to enhance plant growth, protect crops from diseases, and improve soil health. These microorganisms can have beneficial interactions with plants and the surrounding environment, contributing to sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices. The global agricultural microbials market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The Agricultural Microbials Market can be broadly categorized into several key segments based on the type of microbials and their applications in agriculture. Here are the main categories:

Biopesticides:

Bacterial-based Biopesticides: These include products containing beneficial bacteria such as Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) or Pseudomonas spp., which act as natural insecticides or fungicides.

Fungal-based Biopesticides: Products derived from beneficial fungi like Trichoderma spp., which help control plant pathogens.

Viral-based Biopesticides: Biopesticides that use viruses to control pests and diseases.

Biofertilizers:

Nitrogen-fixing Microorganisms: These include bacteria like Rhizobium spp. and Azotobacter spp., which help fix atmospheric nitrogen into a form that plants can use.

Phosphate-solubilizing Microorganisms: Microbes that enhance the availability of phosphorus in the soil, promoting better plant growth.

Potassium-solubilizing Microorganisms: Microbes that facilitate the release of potassium in a form that plants can absorb.

Biostimulants:

Plant Growth-Promoting Bacteria (PGPB): Microbes that stimulate plant growth and enhance nutrient uptake.

Seaweed Extracts: Derived from marine algae, these biostimulants contain compounds that improve plant growth, development, and stress resistance.

Humic Substances: Organic compounds that improve soil structure and nutrient availability.

Microbial Inoculants:

Seed Inoculants: Microorganisms applied directly to seeds to enhance seed germination and early seedling growth.

Soil Inoculants: Products containing beneficial microbes applied to soil to improve soil health and fertility.

Seed treatment by biopesticides helps provide protection against soilborne pests such as white grub and weevils

In seed treatment, the seed is directly treated/coated with biopesticide prior to planting. This method minimizes exposure of chemicals to workers and potential runoff to waterways, along with reducing the overall number of pesticides used in the environment. It effectively protects the seed and seedling from low-to-moderate pest attacks during emergence and establishment. The treatment creates a layer over the surface of the germinating seed to protect the crop from insects. Seed treatment targets a specific pest without harming the beneficial organisms and minimizes the need for foliar spray.

Many countries are encouraging the use of biological seed treatment methods to promote sustainable methods of pest control. New Zealand started the Next-Generation Bioinsecticides Program in 2012 to find new, safe, and sustainable solutions for New Zealand’s key insect pest and disease problems. As a part of the same program, microbial treatments of wheat seeds were tested on commercial farms in Canterbury for their ability to protect seedlings from grass grub attacks. It was found that seeds treated with insecticidal bacteria resulted in higher yields than untreated seeds where grass grub was present. The benefits of using seed treatment are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Factors Causing Rising Demand for Agricultural Microbials in North America

Shift towards Sustainable Agriculture: There is an increasing awareness and emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices in North America. Farmers and policymakers are seeking alternatives to traditional chemical inputs, and agricultural microbials offer an eco-friendly approach to enhance crop productivity without negatively impacting the environment.

Regulatory Support for Bio-based Products: Government regulations and policies that support the use of bio-based and environmentally friendly products have contributed to the agricultural microbials market growth . Incentives and regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable farming practices encourage the adoption of microbial solutions in North American agriculture.

Reduction in Chemical Pesticide Usage: Concerns about the environmental and health impacts of chemical pesticides have led to a growing demand for alternatives. Agricultural microbials, such as biopesticides and microbial biofungicides, provide effective pest and disease control while minimizing the use of synthetic chemicals, aligning with consumer preferences for safer and more sustainable food production.

Enhanced Crop Yields and Quality: Agricultural microbials, particularly biofertilizers and biostimulants, have been shown to improve soil fertility, nutrient uptake, and overall plant health. Farmers are increasingly recognizing the positive impact of microbial solutions on crop yields and the quality of harvested produce, driving the demand for these products.

Research and Innovation: Ongoing research and development in the field of agricultural microbiology have led to the discovery of new strains of beneficial microorganisms and improved formulations. As more effective and specialized microbial products become available, farmers are more inclined to incorporate them into their crop management practices.

