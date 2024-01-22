Ava Hahn Joins AMD as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Ava Hahn has joined the company as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, replacing Harry Wolin who is retiring from AMD after 24 years.



“I want to thank Harry for the role he has played leading our legal, government relations and public affairs teams during a period of significant growth and transformation,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “I am excited to welcome Ava to AMD. Her extensive experience leading legal functions for multiple technology companies will be an invaluable asset as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Hahn joins from Lam Research, where she was chief legal officer with responsibility for global legal and governmental affairs. Prior to Lam, she led the legal functions at CA Technologies and Aruba Networks and served as general counsel for multiple technology and VC firms including Kleiner Perkins. She earned a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.A. in history from the University of California, Berkeley.

