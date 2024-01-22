Muscular Dystrophy Association Opens Registration for Campers and Volunteers for MDA Summer Camp 2024 to be Held at Locations Nationwide

MDA Summer Camp, held both in-person and virtually, is provided at no cost to families for children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases.

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the opening of registration for both campers and volunteers for its MDA Summer Camp program. MDA Summer Camp serves children and young adults ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. In 2024 MDA will offer 23 one-week in-person sessions and two one-week virtual sessions. Families can select the in-person location best suited to their needs. Locations may be viewed here. Sessions begin June 2 and run through August 23. MDA Summer Camp provides opportunities for campers to participate in enriching recreational experiences that promote independence, self-advocacy, self-confidence, development of critical life skills, while forging lifelong friendships. MDA has been providing summer camp for children with neuromuscular diseases for nearly 70 years at no cost to families.

Volunteers provide essential support for MDA Summer Camp. MDA is recruiting volunteers to serve as counselors or medical team members. Volunteering positively impacts children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases and the volunteers themselves. Applications to volunteer are open here.

Last summer, more than 800 campers attended MDA Summer Camp, with nearly 600 volunteers. See the impact report here.

“For anyone who has ever been a part of it, you know there is a certain magic about MDA Summer Camp. We’re proud to continue building upon the incredible legacy of this nearly 70-year program that impacts the lives of so many in our community. We look forward to welcoming campers and volunteers to camp at sessions across the country this summer. When kids attend summer camp, they gain independence, learn to accept, and direct personal care from someone other than their typical caregivers, try new things and build confidence, and spend time with peers who understand what it’s like to live with a neuromuscular disease. It’s such a unique and life-changing program people look forward to – and that’s why we say camp is the best week of the year,” said Alicia Dobosz, Vice President, Community Engagement.

MDA Summer Camp is an opportunity for campers to spend time outside, set aside screens, and interact with their peers. In-person campers participate in so many activities: they can swim, fish, zip line, learn archery, ride horses, enjoy time around a campfire and foster their creativity with arts and crafts. MDA Virtual Summer Camp allows the organization to expand program offerings and provide a fun, interactive space for those who are not quite ready to go away for a week or who medically cannot attend camp in-person. As is the case every year, MDA Summer Camp is offered on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to participants.

MDA is grateful to our dedicated volunteers and the generous donors and partners who make MDA Summer Camp possible including:

Transformer support provided by CITGO Petroleum Corporation and International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

Visionary support provided by Acosta Group, Albertsons Safeway Foundation, Burn Boot Camp, Circle K, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Mansfield Cares, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), Shaw’s Star Market

Leader support provided by Biogen, Eastern Harley-Davidson Dealers Association/Ride for Life, Fareway Stores Inc., General Motors, Genentech, Sarepta

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

