CareCloud Elevates Pathology Practice siParadigm with Cutting-Edge CareCloud Central Platform

Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Patient Care Through Innovative Health Tech Solutions



SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced siParadigm, a visionary pathology practice, has chosen CareCloud Central , a robust practice management platform, to optimize operations and elevate the quality of patient care.

Established under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sherif Nasr, siParadigm has consistently prioritized delivering fast, accurate diagnostic results to improve the quality of care. With the integration of CareCloud Central into their workflow, siParadigm aims to further enhance efficiency by seamlessly connecting with their proprietary electronic health record system.

"CareCloud Central's comprehensive capabilities perfectly align with our commitment to efficiency and patient-centric care," said Alejandro Giraldo, chief process officer at siParadigm. "This platform will empower us to streamline administrative tasks, improve billing and collections, and enhance data management, ultimately allowing us to dedicate more resources to delivering the highest quality care to our patients."

CareCloud Central empowers siParadigm to address key challenges faced by healthcare providers today:

Administrative burden: Streamlined scheduling, staff management, and resource allocation free up staff time for patient care.

Streamlined scheduling, staff management, and resource allocation free up staff time for patient care. Financial sustainability: Robust claims and billing systems improve revenue and cash flow.

Robust claims and billing systems improve revenue and cash flow. Data management and communication: A single source of truth for all team members enhances care coordination and treatment efficacy.

A single source of truth for all team members enhances care coordination and treatment efficacy. Patient experience: Automated reminders, online portals, and secure messaging features lead to increased patient satisfaction and convenience.

Automated reminders, online portals, and secure messaging features lead to increased patient satisfaction and convenience. Physician burnout: Streamlined workflows and reduced administrative tasks allow physicians to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care.



"A key distinguishing feature of CareCloud lies in our adaptability, allowing us to tailor our solutions to meet diverse needs," said Justin Pierce, CareCloud’s Chief Sales Officer. "In the case of siParadigm, our flexibility shone through as they sought a seamlessly integrated solution for their existing EHR. Recognizing the unique requirements of each practice, we take pride in our ability to address each case individually. CareCloud Central has been meticulously crafted to empower healthcare providers, such as siParadigm, in overcoming common challenges and attaining operational excellence, financial stability, and an elevated patient experience."

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions .

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

ir@carecloud.com

Media Inquiries: