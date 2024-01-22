CDC awards Truveta a real-world data contract to study COVID, maternal health, and pediatric care

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truveta, a growing collective of 30 health systems with a shared mission of Saving Lives with Data, was awarded a contract with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for privacy-preserving record linkage of patient-level real-world healthcare data. Truveta will provide real-world data for CDC researchers to conduct respiratory virus surveillance, including COVID-19, as well as data to facilitate studies on maternal health and pediatric care.

Truveta will provide the CDC with the most complete, timely, and clean electronic health record (EHR) data from more than 100 million patients to empower CDC researchers with novel insights into new and emerging priority questions related to SARS-CoV-2 variants, vaccinations, testing, re-infection, health impact, natural history, and long-term effects of COVID. Truveta Data will help facilitate the CDC's COVID response and surveillance efforts as it enables CDC scientists to access representative patient-level data, without delays, for statistically significant populations.

"As the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging our country and the world, Truveta was formed in 2020 to bring together data that would enable faster answers and better care,” said Truveta CEO Terry Myerson. “This is a full-circle moment for Truveta to provide the CDC with regulatory-grade data and powerful analytics to enable scientifically rigorous research on COVID and other major public health concerns that improves care for us all. We are honored that our unique data will help the CDC advance its mission of working 24/7 to save lives and protect people."

As noted by the CDC, access to timely and comprehensive data on the spread and impact of infectious diseases and emerging public health concerns remains critical to understanding and combatting public health threats such as the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 monkeypox outbreak, 2022 polio/acute flaccid myelitis, among others. The CDC utilizes electronic healthcare data for public health purposes to inform situational awareness, predictive modeling, and strategic, tactical, and policy decision making; to help track the spread and intensity of outbreak infections and identify areas that are highly impacted by disease; to understand spectrum of illness, disease burden, risk factors for severe disease, and outcomes; and to understand the impact of COVID and other public health threats on healthcare systems and communities.

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 50 leading healthcare and life science customers to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of Saving Lives with Data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

