CommmerceIQ Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommerceIQ, the leading retail ecommerce management (“REM”) platform, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics. According to Gartner, "digital shelf analytics applications gather data from third-party digital channels where products are sold. Application leaders should evaluate the breadth of channels covered and the depth of insight and integration capabilities offered by each solution." Gartner says that “by 2026, organizations that invest in digital shelf analytics but fail to integrate the application with back-end product data sources will fail to see a return on their investment.”

CommerceIQ functions as either a standalone product or part of a suite of solutions and fulfills the four functional areas in the Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics, including:

Individual store data

Ratings and reviews

Competitor analysis

Sales estimates

CommerceIQ was also recently named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in the AI & Data Category, which honors businesses that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

“Key decisions in the modern ecommerce landscape are dynamic and interconnected, yet many traditional consumer brands remain stuck working with siloed functions where decisions are made via time-consuming meetings and antiquated spreadsheets,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. “We believe that inclusion in Gartner’s Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics is a significant step in helping brands understand the value of CommerceIQ’s end-to-end AI-powered platform as a single-source of truth for managing their retail ecommerce business.”

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 650+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automation enable brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai .