Viventium Names Navin Gupta as Next CEO

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the post-acute care industry, announced today the appointment of Navin Gupta as CEO.



Gupta brings a rich background in both healthcare and technology. His decades of experience enable him to deepen client relationships, spearhead product innovation, and amplify Viventium’s market presence in the post-acute care space. His mission-driven leadership style coupled with his devotion to enhancing the client experience will ensure Viventium continues to build game-changing HCM products for administrators and employees alike.

“I am ready to build upon a great foundation and lead Viventium into its next chapter of growth,” said Navin Gupta. “Viventium’s HCM suite fills a tremendous need in an industry that struggles to find and keep top talent. Together, we can continue to deliver best in-class HCM for post-acute care organizations to truly support their caregivers and ultimately help them retain their best and brightest.”

Prior to Viventium, Gupta served in a number of executive roles in the post-acute care and SaaS space, most recently as CEO at LifeLoop, a software company for senior living communities that engages residents, families, staff, operators, and owners to enhance the resident experience. Prior to LifeLoop, Navin served as Senior Vice President of ResMed SaaS leading the combined MatrixCare and HEALTHCAREfirst Home Health and Hospice software and service businesses. He has also led departments within well-known organizations, such as Philips Healthcare, United Technologies, and Siemens, at various locations in India, Germany, and the USA. Navin holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, a Master’s Degree in Information Systems from Florida State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Bangalore University in India.

“We are thrilled to have Navin join Viventium to accelerate growth. Viventium’s mission to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day is completely aligned with Navin’s passion for the industry and its people,” said Sasank Aleti, Partner at LLR Partners and Chairman of the Board.

About Viventium

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the post-acute care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company supports clients in all 50 states.



